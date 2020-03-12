How to play podcasts on your Alexa-enabled smart speaker

caption You can listen to podcasts from different platforms on your Alexa device. source Shutterstock

You can play podcasts on your Alexa speaker using a variety of platforms, like Spotify or Apple Music.

Amazon Alexa speakers usually default to Amazon’s TuneIn platform to stream podcasts.

Here’s how to listen to podcasts from various services on your Alexa device.

There is a seemingly endless supply of podcasts available online, and with Alexa’s smart speakers, listening to them has never been easier.

Amazon’s TuneIn platform allows you to listen to many podcasts directly on your Alexa-enabled device.

You can also connect Alexa to other audio apps, such as Spotify or Apple Music for access to even more content.

While you can’t search for a specific podcast on your Amazon Echo, you can search on Amazon’s InTune website, or any other audio platform, and then request the podcast by name on your Alexa-enabled device.

Here’s how to do it.

How to listen to podcasts on Alexa

Alexa’s default podcast streaming service is Amazon InTune.

caption You can add a new podcast platform in the Alexa app. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

To listen to a random podcast on Alexa, you can say “Alexa play a podcast,” though with the diversity of topics and hosts there is no guarantee you’ll like it.

A better approach is to go to InTune’s website on your Mac or PC and find a podcast that you’re interested in. Then, ask Alexa to play that podcast.

caption You can browse podcasts on the website. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

You can also listen to Spotify or Apple podcasts on your Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, once you’ve connected Spotify or Apple Podcasts to Alexa.

Just like with InTune, you can find a podcast you want to listen to on Spotify or Apple Music and then ask Alexa to play it by name.

caption Browse podcasts on Spotify. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

On Spotify, for example, you can also create a playlist of some of your favorite podcasts, and then ask Alexa to play that specific playlist.

