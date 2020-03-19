Your Alexa device can play radio stations — you just need to enable the feature on the Alexa app

caption Alexa can play radio stations and has access to thousands of radio stations. source Shutterstock

Your Alexa speaker can play radio stations if you enable the skill on the Alexa app.

While Alexa is known for its ability to stream pre-recorded music and podcasts, the device also has access to tens of thousands of radio stations.

You can also ask your Echo to play some stations without using the app.

Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices have been heralded as multi-purpose audio devices. Along those lines, they can stream songs, audiobooks and podcasts from sources such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple.

Moreover, Alexa can also play live radio from tens of thousands of stations. All you have to do is to enable the skills on the app. Alexa has access to a universe of international sites, but some sites are already built into Alexa’s streaming capabilities.

Here’s how to play radio stations on Alexa.

How to play radio stations on an Alexa speaker

1. Open your Alexa app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the lines on the upper left corner to pull up the sidebar.

3. Tap on “Skills & Games.”

4. Within “Skills & Games,” tap on “Categories.”

5. Then under “Featured Categories”, scroll sideways to “Music and Audio.” This will show you several choices for music skills you can enable.

6. Type “myTuner Radio” into the search bar under “Skills & Games” to enable it. You should also search for and enable “radio.com” to get access to even more stations.

Once enabled, you can then ask your Alexa-enabled device to play a station you may have found on your app. For example you can ask “Alexa, play KROQ 106.7” to stream Los Angeles’s KROQ radio station live.

Some stations can be accessed simply by asking Alexa without enabling myTuner and Radio.com. You can ask “Alexa, play NPR” and it will list your local NPR stations and allow you to choose which local NPR station you want to listen to.

