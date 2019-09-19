‘Can Alexa play YouTube?’: Not directly — here’s how to play YouTube on an Alexa-enabled speaker with a Bluetooth-paired device

Alexa has made it considerably easier to enjoy music whenever you want.

Just saying “Alexa, play …” lets you quickly and easily add a soundtrack to your daily life, especially with the Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo speaker that can be hidden in a corner of your house.

However, even if you have Amazon radio, your audio options are limited.

Alexa can’t play YouTube directly, but there’s still a way to do it

If you want to listen to a movie soundtrack or a monologue, often the best outlet for doing so is YouTube, not Amazon Music. But Alexa can’t stream YouTube directly.

Luckily, there is a way of streaming YouTube on Alexa. The workaround utilizes Bluetooth and a personal device (for example, an iPhone or iPad).

Once Alexa is connected to your device, you can actually play any audio from your phone over Alexa, but YouTube presents among the most possibilities.

How to play YouTube on Alexa with a Bluetooth-paired device

1. Make sure your device’s Bluetooth is on and discoverable.

2. Say “Alexa, pair Bluetooth.”

3. Check your personal device (I did it on my iPhone) for your Alexa-enabled speaker. On an iPhone, for example, this is done by tapping on Settings, then Bluetooth. This should show your list of paired devices.

4. In my example, the Alexa-enabled speaker showed up as “Echo-786” (you may be able to change the name on your iPhone).

caption Make sure your Alexa-enabled speaker connects to Bluetooth on your iPhone. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Tap on your Alexa-enabled speaker to pair with your personal device. It should now show up in your list of paired Bluetooth devices as “Connected.”

caption Tap your Alexa-enabled speaker and it will be connected. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Open YouTube on your device (either the app or simply on your web browser).

7. Search for the song you want and hit play. It should play on your Echo speakers.

If you’re not hearing the music on your speaker, you can hit the share media icon on your device (a rectangle with an arrow) and double-check that your phone is sharing with the Alexa-enabled speaker.

