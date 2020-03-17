Hormonal birth control isn’t likely to cause depression

caption The synthetic hormones in birth control can cause side effects, but it isn’t likely to cause depression. source Image Point Fr/Shutterstock

Birth control isn’t likely to cause depression, though it can cause side effects like mood changes.

However, some research has found that certain types of hormonal birth control may increase the risk of depression, particularly in teens.

Medical experts say you should talk with your doctor if you’re considering hormonal birth control, especially if you have a history of mood disorders.

This article was medically reviewed by G. Thomas Ruiz, MD , OB/GYN Lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center.

Some forms of birth control – like the pill, patch, hormonal IUDs, and the depo shot – contain synthetic versions of hormones like progesterone and estrogen, which are meant to decrease the likelihood of pregnancy.

But the synthetic versions of these hormones have been linked to certain side effects, including mood changes, weight gain, decreased libido, and headaches. While it is unlikely that birth control causes depression, research has found that they may be associated. Here’s what you need to know.

Research hasn’t found evidence that birth control causes depression

In her 20 years working as a psychotherapist in New York City, Dana Dorfman, PhD, says she has worked with patients who believe hormonal birth control caused their depression.

“I have definitely seen this,” Dorfman says. “Hormones impact all different processes throughout our bodies and they can absolutely impact mood, but it’s so complex and individual, it’s hard to necessarily draw a direct link between the two.”

A 2007 study published in Expert Opinion on Drug Study found that depression was the most common reason women stopped taking birth control pills. But neither that study nor subsequent research could determine a causal link between hormonal birth control and depression.

For example, in 2012, a study in the Archives of Gynecology and Obstetrics found that depression wasn’t a common side effect of hormonal birth control and concluded that the link between the two was unclear.

Yet a 2016 study of one million Danish women suggested an increased risk of depression associated with all types of hormonal birth control, particularly among teens aged 15 to 19. There was an even higher risk with progestin-only forms of birth control, which is the synthetic version of the hormone progesterone, and non-oral forms like the ring, patch, and IUD.

Overall, the effect was still relatively small – about 2.2 out of every 100 women who used hormonal birth control developed depression, while 1.7 out of 100 did not.

It’s difficult to determine what causes depression

There are many factors that contribute to depression. Life stressors, additional medications, and genetics can all play a role, so it is often difficult to pinpoint one exact cause, Dorfman says.

In her experience, Dorfman says she has seen some teens develop depressive symptoms after going on hormonal birth control, but she has also seen birth control have the opposite effects, and stabilize the mood of other teens. Hormones increase and shift during adolescence, Dorfman says, and some people may be more sensitive to these changes than others.

While there is some anecdotal evidence about hormonal birth control and depression, researchers have not been able to definitively prove a direct causal link. “It’s so hard to ascertain what the specific causal factors are, but it is likely to impact the body,” Dorfman says.

And even though research suggests a connection, the risk is still relatively small, Dorfman says. If you have a history of mood disorders during times of hormonal change, such as puberty or postpartum, and are considering hormonal birth control, you should discuss this history with your doctor.

