Should you keep in touch with your ex’s friends and family? Here’s what experts have to say.

caption Breakups are hard, especially if you share friends. source CBS/Facebook

Being friends with your ex’s family and friends can be difficult.

Make sure you’re allowing yourself space to move and aren’t consistently reminded of them through their friends and family.

Evaluate how genuine your friendship was with your ex’s loved ones and decide whether that friendship is worth maintaining.

Regardless if you’ve been with someone for a few months or a few years, experiencing a breakup can hurt just the same. Since no one goes into a relationship truly expecting it to end, the time that you invest into your partner and their personal lives and relationships can feel hard to let go of once things have started to crumble.

That doesn’t mean, however, that you have to let go of the relationship you’ve built with your former significant other’s family and friends.

Here are eight ways to deal with those that are important to your ex after the breakup.

Be reminded of what you can handle emotionally.

caption Breakups are hard and it’s OK to need your space afterward. source HBO

Going through a breakup can be tough on its own, but what can make it worse is still feeling obligated to having a relationship with your now ex spouse’s family. According to Amanda Frey, licensed social worker and psychotherapist at Amanda Frey Therapy, one thing that you’ll want to keep in mind after the breakup and while dealing with your ex’s family and friends is how that first affects you emotionally.

“The good news is that taking the high road here is the easiest solution, both in terms of emotional impact on you and in terms of the ability to preserve the relationship,” she said. “Keep in mind what you can handle emotionally. Will keeping your weekly coffee date with your former S.O.’s mom remind you of them too much, thereby putting salt in the wound? So on and so forth.”

Once you know what you can handle emotionally, protect that.

caption Take space and spend some time with close friends. source AntonioGuillem/ iStock

No matter what you are going through in your life, one of the most important things to remember is to protect your peace. And when you’re fresh off of a breakup with someone that you’ve shared your life with – regardless of the time invest in – you have to do the same.

“Almost every reasonable person will understand if you need some distance for a while,” said Frey. “Secondly, focus on your friends and family that maybe you neglected during the relationship, and reconnect with old friends. Third, stay respectful and friendly, even if the other person doesn’t feel that way. You’ll hopefully be able to retain relationships that you really care about while minimizing the negative emotional impact on yourself.”

Consider the quality of communication you had with everyone prior to the breakup.

caption It’s OK to stay friends with your ex-partner’s friends if you were genuinely close. source FOX

If you were blindsided by the ending of your relationship, it may be easy to want to keep the conversations going with your ex’s friends and family as an attempt to revive the love. That doesn’t mean, however, that this method will always work. And according to Dr. Damian J. Sendler, forensic sexologist, chief of sexology, and director of clinical research programs at Felnett Health Research Foundation – if you didn’t speak to those people much prior to the breakup, you shouldn’t try to pick up the pace afterward.

“Obviously if you’ve only interacted with your ex’s friends and family out of respect, and not a genuine sense of friendship, it’s best to cut all communication loose,” he told INSIDER. “It makes little sense to keep close to potentially toxic people, who are not going to looking after our happiness and safety.”

If you had a good relationship, keep it going.

caption It’s not impossible to stay friends with your ex’s friends. source Thought Catalog/FLickr/ Attribution 2.0

On the other hand though, if you had a relationship with your ex’s friends and family before you called it quits, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with keeping in contact with them so long as you’re able to handle it.

“If you’ve had a good relationship with the people close to your ex, I recommend keeping these relationships going, if possible,” Dr. Sendler said. “The reason is that it shows strength of genuine human interaction, which goes above romantic misunderstandings. It might not be easy to hang out as much as before, especially in the presence of your ex. But it’s not impossible either. It’s all about setting boundaries and expectations clear. “

Open up the line of communication with your partner pre-breakup about your love for their family, if applicable.

caption Have a conversation with your partner before things get bad. source Flickr / Pedro Ribeiro Simões

Though most people aren’t expecting their relationships to end, accepting the possibility that it could end can be helpful to you in the long run. With that in mind, having a conversation with your spouse before things get bad about how you would like your interaction to be with one another’s family and friends post-breakup may make it easier to communicate once the damage is done.

“To make interacting with people easy, romantic partners should clearly demonstrate through communication how much they care about each other’s friends and family,” said Dr. Sendler. “Communication is always key. Couples that ‘don’t talk’ are going to run into trouble not just as they break up, but also with friends and family of their partner. This is also why celebrities often make a public statement when they anticipate splitting: ‘We still love each other dearly…’ – its a message of unity, yet realization that staying together is no longer an option. This kind of announcement also makes it clear that while the two people are no longer together, that shouldn’t damage other relationships.”

Create your boundaries and stick to them.

caption Ask yourself why you want to stay close to your partner’s friends after a breakup. source Shutterstock

Although protecting your emotions is one part of keeping yourself healthy after a breakup, licensed psychotherapist and founder of the Let’s Talk Divorce Support Group Shirin Peykar, LMFT told INSIDER that setting clear boundaries with your ex, their friends and family, and yourself is one way to efficiently deal with things post-breakup.

“Start by asking yourself how you feel about maintaining contact with friends and family of your ex,” she said. “If it’s too painful or uncomfortable, create boundaries for your self-care on how much contact you’re interested in maintaining. You can even choose not to maintain contact if it hinders your healing.”

Communicate your expectations.

caption Communication is key. source Ebtikar / Shutterstock

Having a healthy and non-combative conversation with the friends and family of your ex may not be the easiest thing to do, but it could be the most beneficial. Especially if your goal is to continue to have a relationship with them whether or not you two are able to rekindle your romance.

“Communicate openly with friends and family of your ex about your relationship expectations with them,” she said. “This includes how much of your life you’re comfortable with them sharing with your ex, how much of your ex’s life you want to hear about, if you want to have a close relationship or if you need a break initially to move on from the breakup.”

Keep it light.

caption Try not to share too much information with your partner’s friends after a breakup. source Shutterstock/Dmitry A

Communicating with those close to your ex doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to be extremely close with them or even speak to them consistently. Sometimes, it could just mean keeping it cordial instead of going out of your way – especially if you want to ensure that you aren’t the topic of discussion when they talk to or see your ex.

“Keep in mind that friends and family tend to side with the person they knew longer,” Peykar said. “Be mindful of this possibility when you share personal information about yourself post-breakup.”

