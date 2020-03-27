My girlfriend broke up with me for emotional cheating. She says she needs space, but is there a way to win her back?

caption Your priority should be respecting your ex’s personal space. source Crystal Cox/Insider; Samantha Lee/Insider

Although you want to control the situation and win your ex back, now isn’t the time to try. Instead, you should respect her wish for personal space.

Therapist Matt Lundquist said people who break trust in a relationship don’t get to decide if and when that trust is earned back.

You should use this time to reflect on your own actions and gain empathy for your ex’s experience.

I was in a one-year relationship with my girlfriend, and during that time, she caught me chatting with other women online on three separate occasions. It was nothing sexual, just casual conversation, but I didn’t tell any of these other women I had a partner.

When my girlfriend saw texts from one of the women on my phone, she said she had to end it with me. I still do love her very much, but we haven’t talked since we had a four-hour conversation and returned personal belongings to each other.

Initially, I thought the conversation went well because she touched my face, told me I looked nice, and said she wants to be friends and see what the future holds. I told her I agreed, but when she said our relationship was over, I got angry at her.

Now, it’s been three weeks since we last spoke and I’m not sure where to go from here. She said she needs space, but I feel if two people are going to try and reconnect, there has to be communication between them.

What can I do to win her back?

– Denver

Dear Denver,

I understand that going through a breakup with someone you love is an upsetting and emotionally-charged experience, but I also think it’s unfair for you to judge your ex-girlfriend’s wish for time apart.

Although texting casually with other women may not feel like a serious offense to you, I can understand why your ex would feel betrayed by your secrecy.

Many relationship experts would refer to your actions as “emotional cheating,” or doing subtle actions behind your partner’s back that could breach relationship trust.

Even though you want to speak to your ex again and resolve the breakup, now is not the time. Instead, you should respect her request for more space, Matt Lundquist, a therapist and the founder of Tribeca Therapy in New York City, told me.

Lundquist said people who break trust in a relationship don’t get to decide if and when that trust is earned back.

“When you hurt somebody, it’s up to them to decide how hurt to feel,” Lundquist said. “They get to decide the terms and conditions of forgiveness and are allowed to be irritated and take some time to recover from that, or maybe not recover from that.”

Lundquist said it’s understandable that your ex gave mixed signals during the four-hour chat you had before parting ways.

“They might touch your face and express a desire to be in a friendship one day, and then another day be really mad at you,” he said. “Yes, that’s hard for you, but she’s entitled because she’s hurt and she’s scared, and you just need to let her be hurting and scared, and tolerate all that comes with it.”

Instead of attempting to control the situation to get what you want (a repaired relationship), consider taking a step back. Rather than calling or texting your ex in an attempt to reconnect, Lundquist suggested using your energy to reflect on your own actions and gain empathy for your ex’s experience. Then you might start to understand why she isn’t ready to be on speaking terms.

Breakups are hard, especially when they end on not-so-great terms, but remembering that your ex is a human with her own set of needs could put the event into context and serve as a learning moment for your future relationships.

