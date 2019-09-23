Your Xbox One can play most Xbox 360 games — here’s how to get started

caption You can play most Xbox 360 games on your Xbox One. source Shutterstock

One of the coolest things about the Microsoft Xbox One gaming console is that it’s essentially three consoles in one: the Xbox One itself, the Xbox 360, and the original Xbox.

That’s because the Xbox One features backward compatibility, which allows you to play most games originally designed for older consoles.

caption A sample of some of the Xbox 360 games that can be played on Xbox One. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

So if you have a sudden itch to replay “Borderlands 2” or “Fallout: New Vegas,” but you gave away your 360 when you got an Xbox One, don’t worry, the system can handle it.

How to play Xbox 360 and Xbox games on an Xbox One

Unless you have the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console, which lacks a disc drive, all you need to do is pop the older game disc into your Xbox One to play it.

And of course you can always buy an Xbox 360 or Original Xbox game digitally and then play it on your Xbox One console.

To play an Xbox 360 game you bought digitally:

1. Log into your Xbox One account and then go into the “My games & apps” section.

2. Now scroll all the way to the right, past all of your Xbox One games.

3. Assuming your Xbox 360 game is one of the many titles supported for backward compatibility, it will appear on your list of games. Click on its icon, and it will download to the Xbox One console.

Beyond the nostalgic enjoyment of older games, the older Xbox games will actually look and play better than ever on an Xbox One. The games will experience fewer issues like screen tearing and lag, and some graphics are even improved.

