You can’t change the name your Google Home responds to, but you can change the device’s name in the app — here’s how

By
Melanie Weir, Business Insider US
-

You can't the change the name you use when giving your Google Home a command.

caption
You can’t the change the name you use when giving your Google Home a command.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Google Home is an in-home speaker system that functions as a personal assistant, linking all of your smart devices on one device. You can control your devices using either vocal commands or via the Google Home app.

When giving commands, you have to say “Hey, Google” or “Okay, Google,” and unfortunately this can’t be changed.

However, you can change the name of your device in the Google Home app, which can be useful for distinguishing between different devices on your home network.

Here’s how to change your Google Home’s name in the app.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Google Home (From $79.99 at Best Buy)

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)

How to change your Google Home device name

1. Open the Google Home app on your iPhone or Android device.

2. On your home screen, find the name of the room your Google Home is in, then tap on the image or name of the speaker.

Find the speaker in your Home network and tap it.

caption
Find the speaker in your Home network and tap it.
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. In the speaker’s menu, tap the Settings button, which is represented by a gear icon, at the top-right of your screen.

Tap the Settings icon.

caption
Tap the Settings icon.
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In your device’s Settings menu, tap “Name” to change your device’s name.

Tap

caption
Tap “Name” to change your device’s name.
source
Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Type in the new name for your device, then tap “Ok.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: