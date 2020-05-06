How to watch Hulu on your Chromecast device

You can watch Hulu on your Chromecast device using any screen or monitor with an HDMI input, and stream shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” or “Vikings.”

You can also watch Hulu using Chromecast on an iOS or Android device.

You can also cast Hulu to other Google devices with screens, like the Google Nest Hub or the Nest Hub Max.

Okay, got a TV with a Chromecast connected? Check. Got an iPhone or Android device? Good. Do you have your Hulu app open and ready?

Alright then, you’re about five seconds away from enjoying Hulu content on the big (well, bigger) screen via your Chromecast device.

Here are the steps to watch Hulu with Chromecast, and blissfully few they are.

How to Chromecast Hulu

1. Turn on your TV or device that’s connected to Chromecast.

2. Open the Hulu app on your phone or tablet and connect it to the same Wi-Fi as your Chromecast.

3. Tap the show or movie you want to watch on Hulu.

4. Tap the “Cast” icon in the top-right corner of the screen and select the Chromecast device in question.

caption Tap the “Cast” icon. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

And that’s it, no complex setup or process required.

Now, you can enjoy hours of “Grey’s Anatomy” or “White Collar” thanks to the quick and easy pairing of app and hardware.

