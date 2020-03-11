You can exercise with AFib, and it may even help your heart

caption Though you can exercise with AFib, you’ll want to pay attention to your heart rate. source Shutterstock

You can exercise with AFib, or atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats quickly and irregularly.

Regular moderate exercise is generally considered safe and effective for treating AFib patients and managing the symptoms.

However, intense exercise may carry an increased risk for those with AFib, and you should talk with your doctor about the best exercise regimen for you.

This article was medically reviewed by Steven Reisman, MD, a cardiologist and the director of New York Cardiac Diagnostic Center.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Atrial fibrillation, known as AFib, is a heart rhythm disorder where the heart beats irregularly and too quickly. Exercise increases your heartbeat, so AFib patients sometimes shy away from physical activity.

However, researchers have found that moderate exercise doesn’t lead to further damage, and can actually be helpful for those with AFib. Here’s what you need to know.

You can exercise with AFib, but you should be cautious

A 2017 review in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology highlighted the benefits of moderate exercise, as it can be protective for those with AFib and prevent the condition from getting worse.

“Cumulative evidence demonstrates that regular moderate exercise doesn’t negatively impact a patient’s burden of atrial fibrillation, and the potential that exercise has for improvement of hypertension, diabetes, and weight loss offers benefits in the management of atrial fibrillation,” says Adam Fein, MD, and electrophysiologist at Virginia Heart.

Much like any exercise routine, there’s no one-size-fits-all exercise program for AFib patients, and Fein recommends that the program be tailored to the patient.

With that in mind, AFib patients may want to incorporate the following elements into their exercise routine:

A warm-up and cool down, to help slowly increase and decrease heart rate before and after exercise.

Moderate cardio, which can be anything from a brisk walk to running or cycling. This improves aerobic fitness and strengthens the heart and lungs.

Strength training at least two days per week, with weights or resistance bands, to burn fat and work the major muscle groups.

In total, you should exercise for at least 150 minutes each week, according to the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines. This is the general recommendation for most Americans, and Fein says those with AFib should do the same.

How to know if you should stop exercising with AFib

Your doctor may recommend a specific exercise program based on your fitness level. While working out, you should watch out for symptoms like shortness of breath, heart palpitations, lightheadedness, or chest pain to know whether you’re pushing yourself too hard.

In addition, Fein says it’s a good idea to keep track of your heart rate, during periods of rest and when you’re doing physical activity.

“Atrial fibrillation may cause a patient’s pulse rate to be elevated, and they should avoid doing exercise if their resting heart rate is greater than 110 beats per minute until discussing with their physician,” Fein says. “In general, while exercising, a patient’s heart rate goal should be less than 85% of 220 minus their age.”

For more information and how to calculate your heart rate in both cases, read our article, “How to check your heart rate: A healthy maximum and target heart rate during exercise.”

Intense exercise may be more dangerous for those with AFib

According to the American College of Cardiology, AFib is two to 10 times more likely in high-intensity endurance athletes, professional and non-competitive alike, who participate in sports like running, cycling, and skiing.

“High-intensity aerobic exercise increases hemodynamic (blood flow) and oxidative stress on their heart, resulting in dilatation, chronic inflammation, and fibrosis,” says Fein. “All of these changes increase the risk of developing atrial fibrillation and make it more difficult for the heart to maintain being in normal rhythm.”

This is why athletes with AFib are often advised to reduce the length and intensity of exercise for around three months, in order to stabilize the irregular heart rhythm and give the body’s mechanisms recovery time – however, most of the studies on this are non-randomized, and much of the evidence is anecdotal.

According to Fein, detraining – vastly reducing the amount or intensity of training – has been shown to reduce atrial fibrillation, even though many athletes are unwilling to do this.

No matter how you developed the condition, moderate exercise is considered safe and effective for managing AFib, while high-intensity exercise may carry increased risk for AFib patients. If you have AFib, talk with your doctor about implementing an exercise regimen that’s right for you.

Related stories about heart health: