How to make a FaceTime audio call on your Apple Watch

You can use FaceTime audio to call a contact on your Apple Watch.

You can FaceTime on your Apple Watch – but only using FaceTime audio, not video.

If you ask Siri to FaceTime someone on your Apple Watch, it will launch a FaceTime audio call.

FaceTime audio may be preferable to a normal phone call, because it does not require cell service or use minutes, and can operate entirely off a Wi-Fi connection.

One of the best parts of having an Apple device is being able to connect with other Apple users via video and audio chats with just the tap of a button.

While services like this aren’t necessarily new or groundbreaking, the simplicity of Apple’s FaceTime service – as well as the fact that it comes pre-installed with all new devices – make it a natural choice when wanting to connect with friends, family, business associates, or other contacts in a more advanced way than just plain text.

Whether on iPhone, Mac desktop computers or laptops, or iPod Touch, FaceTime makes it easy to see and hear the people we want to talk to.

If you have an Apple Watch, you may be wondering whether it’s possible to use FaceTime on it as well – and the answer isn’t quite so straightforward.

While Apple Watch allows you to make FaceTime audio calls to your contacts when connected to cellular data or WiFi via the Phone app, it does not support FaceTime video calls.

That’s the bad news, but there’s also good news: If you’d like to make a FaceTime audio call on your Apple Watch, it’s quite easy to using Siri.

How to make a FaceTime audio call on the Apple Watch

1. While pressing down on the Apple Watch’s digital crown, say “Hey Siri.” You can also tap the Siri widget if you have it activated on your Apple Watch.

2. Say “FaceTime [your contact’s name here].”

Siri will then initiate a FaceTime audio call to the contact you named.

Note that you can also initiate a FaceTime audio call on your Apple Watch by tapping the Phone app icon on your watch face, tapping Contacts, and then tapping on the contact you wish to call.

FaceTime audio does have certain perks, especially when compared to a normal phone call. With FaceTime audio, all you need is an internet connection – no cellular service required – and it won’t use your cellular minutes. It may, however, use data if you are not connected to Wi-Fi.

