‘Can you get HBO without cable?’: How to watch HBO shows and movies without a TV provider

You can currently get HBO without cable through the premium TV network’s standalone subscription service HBO Now at $15 per month.

Starting May 27, you can get HBO without cable for $15 a month through its new streaming service HBO Max, which features 10,000 hours of original and curated content.

Another way to get HBO without cable is as an add-on through a digital subscription with Amazon Prime Video or Hulu.

HBO Now can also be purchased through third-party providers like Apple and Roku.

In recent years, HBO has made significant changes to how viewers can watch. Now, its entire content library is available through the standalone subscription service HBO Now.

HBO Now allows you to stream the same TV shows and movies as those with HBO Go or a traditional cable package without having to pay for other stations. And starting on May 27, HBO Max – the cabler’s Netflix rival featuring 10,000 hours of TV and movies – will also let you access the network’s content and more for the same price.

HBO Now supports simultaneous streaming on your phone, tablet, computer, smart TV, and more. So if you and a friend or family member want to watch using the same account at the same time on different devices, you can. HBO Now is available in the United States, as well as some US territories. You can cancel your trial or regular subscription to HBO Now at any time, too, which is a plus for those looking for a more flexible option than annual cable contracts.

Here’s how you can get HBO without cable.

How to get HBO without cable through HBO Now or HBO Max

Both HBO Now and HBO Max cost $14.99 per month per account. After HBO Max launches, those with pre-existing HBO Now subscriptions through HBONow.com can get a free upgrade to the new service. If you’d like to try the service before you subscribe, HBO Now offers a seven-day free trial.

caption HBO Max launches May 27. source nikkimeel/Shutterstock

You can also purchase HBO Now through a third-party like Apple or Roku. The monthly price tag of $14.99 still applies, but you’ll be billed through their respective app and channel stores. Finally, if you have a monthly subscription with streamers like Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, you can also purchase their HBO add-on to gain access to the network’s content. You’ll have to pay the $14.99 fee, just like HBO Now customers, but you can cancel at any time separately from your primary subscription.

While HBO also comes with Live TV subscriptions like AT&T Now, and in May 2020, YouTube TV, these platforms function like digital cable packages, which means you pay around $50 a month or more for a collection of channels, which may not include HBO without an additional cost.

