9 myths about having sex while pregnant, debunked

caption It’s likely your sex life can continue normally while pregnant. source Public Domain

There are many myths surrounding pregnancy that people feel the need to follow.

Many of them exist around having sex during pregnancy.

Most of them are easily debunked, and in fact, many people should be able to continue their regular sex lives during pregnancy.

Among the idea that pregnant people shouldn’t dye their hair or fly on airplanes, the idea that pregnant people should have a complicated relationship with sex is also mostly false. Of course, there are exceptions, especially if a pregnancy is pre-determined as high-risk and you should always talk to your doctor if you have concerns about having sex while pregnant.

Most of the risks associated with pregnancy and sex are, however, myths that can be debunked. Here are a few of them.

Myth: Penetration harms the fetus.

caption The baby will not be affected by the penetration of a penis. source trumzz/ iStock

In the case of most pregnancies, a partner’s penis isn’t going to hurt the baby and doesn’t make contact with the baby during penetrative sex. According to March of Dimes, the baby is protected by the amniotic sac and its fluid, as well as the uterine walls.

Myth: A pregnant person’s sex drive disappears.

caption A pregnant person may, in fact, have a higher sex drive. source Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

In fact, some people’s libido skyrocket during pregnancy. Dr. Lauren Streicher, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University and author of the forthcoming “Love Sex Again” told HuffPo that many women experience a surge of hormones during the second trimester that can lead to an increased sex drive.

Myth: Spotting is cause for concern.

caption Spotting is OK. source K3S/Shutterstock

Excess bleeding is a whole other story and should definitely cause alarm, but some occasional spotting after sex while pregnant is relatively normal because the cervix is very sensitive, according to Healthline.

However, if you’re still unsure or have concerns, it’s best to double check your safety with your doctor.

Myth: Sex during pregnancy always induces labor.

caption It’s thought that sex does not, in fact, induce labor. source Chompoo Suriyo / Shutterstock

A study from Malaysia found that sex doesn’t induce labor.

“We are a little disappointed that we did not find an association,” said Dr. Tan Peng Chiong, an obstetrics and gynecology professor at the University of Malaya, and one of the authors of the study told NBC News. “It would have been nice for couples to have something safe, effective and perhaps even fun that they could use themselves to help go into labor a little earlier if (they) wanted.”

More research, however, is needed on this topic.

Myth: Contractions from orgasm can cause a miscarriage.

caption Talk with your doctor about having orgasms while pregnant. source Shutterstock

According to Parents, the contractions experienced during an orgasm and the contractions experienced during childbirth are totally different types of contractions.

Further, you may even experience orgasms more easily while pregnant.

However, if you have a history of miscarriages, a prior preterm birth, if your cervix is incompetent or dilated, or if you’re experiencing unexplained vaginal bleeding or discharge, talk to your doctor.

Myth: Pregnant people can’t use their vibrators.

caption Keep it on your bedside table so you know where to find it. source Shutterstock

According to FitPregnancy, vibrators are safe for use during pregnancy, as long as they’re kept clean and germ-free, which is a standard form of practice – pregnant or not.

Myth: Oral sex is out of the question.

caption Oral sex is OK. source Photographee.eu/ Shutterstock

Just because a person is pregnant doesn’t mean their partner can’t go down on them.

In fact, it can sometimes be a more comfortable option than penetrative intercourse, depending on the term of the pregnancy. However, the American Pregnancy Association advises that a pregnant person’s partner not blow air into the vagina during oral because “a bubble can cause a pressure differential which may burst blood vessels near the surface.”

Myth: The baby will know.

caption It’s unlikely the baby will know. source Ae Cherayut / Shutterstock

There’s no reason to feel embarrassed about having sex while pregnant, per What To Expect – it’s perfectly normal and won’t traumatize the baby. It doesn’t know what you’re doing, nor will it remember it happening.

Myth: All positions are always safe during pregnancy.

caption At a certain point, it’s best to avoid missionary position. source Shutterstock

By the 20-week mark during pregnancy, missionary-style sex may not be the best choice.

According to Healthline, when a pregnant woman lays flat on her back for an extended period of time, the uterus’ weight can compress necessary blood flow to the rest of her body and the baby.

