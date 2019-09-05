‘Can you order a Lyft for someone else?’: Yes, you can — here’s how to do it in the Lyft app

caption To order a Lyft for someone else, you just have to type in their location and add a note for the driver. source Lyft

Lyft’s ride-hailing app makes it easy to order a Lyft for someone else.

Whether someone you’re meeting doesn’t have the app, or you just want to be polite by ordering them a Lyft ride, you can do so within the app in a few simple steps.

The ride-hailing app Lyft makes it easy to call rides from just about any city in North America.

Requesting a ride for someone else, whether they’re a friend, colleague, or family member, can also be easily done, as long as they’re 18 or older.

If you want to call a Lyft for a family member who doesn’t have the app, or you want to be polite and request a ride for a date, you can do so easily with just a few taps in the iPhone or Android app.

How to order a Lyft for someone else

1. Launch the Lyft app on your device, shown here on an iPhone X.

2. Type in the destination, or search for it at the bottom of the screen.

caption Type in the destination that your friend wants to go to. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Next, make sure the pick-up location is your friend or family member’s current location – not yours. This might mean deleting the “current location” Lyft picks up using your phone’s GPS, and manually typing in their desired pick-up spot.

caption Type in the pick-up location (where your friend currently is). source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. After you’ve entered your friend’s desired pick-up location and destination, choose the type of Lyft you want, and then tap “Select Lyft.”

caption Select a Lyft and request the ride. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. The next page will ask you to confirm the pick-up location – you may also see at the top of the screen a notification telling you that the pick-up location is not near your current location.

6. Just below the pick-up destination, tap the “Add a note for driver” icon.

caption Confirm your friend’s pick-up location. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

7. In the pop-up, add a brief note by selecting “You’ll be picking up…” and a short description of your friend and their name.

caption Add a brief note, under 60 characters, saying who the driver will be picking up. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. After you’ve added a note with your friend’s name and/or description, tap “Add note for driver.”

caption Add a note for the driver with your friend’s name. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

9. Next, tap “Confirm pickup.”

caption Tap “Confirm pickup.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

10. Pay for the ride.

11. Once a driver is assigned to the ride, you can also text or call the driver to let them know they’ll be picking up someone else.

