You can play PS3 games on your PS4 with Sony’s PlayStation Now streaming service — here’s how

caption With PlayStation Now, you can play many PS3 games on your PS4. source Sony

You can play most original Xbox games on an Xbox 360. You can play Nintendo Wii games on a Wii U console. But you can’t play PS3 games on a PS4. Not directly, anyway.

Putting a PS3 game disc into a PS4 will get you nowhere, but a subscription to PlayStation Now, on the other hand, can get you hundreds of PlayStation games, going back three generations.

Currently, a PlayStation Now subscription offers immediate access to more than 800 games, with more titles added monthly.

You can stream new games right to your PS4 or your PC, or you can delve back into the archives and play some of the best PS3 games, like “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” or “Grand Theft Auto V.” And that’s not to mention all the classic PS2 games.

How much PlayStation Now costs

An annual PlayStation Now subscription costs $99.99, but you can try it free for seven days to make sure you’re a fan.

If you just want to game over the summer or during a certain semester, go for the $44.99 three-month plan. Or binge games for one month for $19.99.

caption Sony offers three different payment plans for PlayStation Now, as well as a seven-day free trial. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to sign up for PlayStation Now

It makes the most sense to start with a free seven-day PlayStation Now trial, which will then segue into a monthly plan – if you don’t cancel first. So be sure to cancel if you don’t like the experience, or go for the savings of the annual plan if you love it.

Go to the PlayStation Store to start the trial, but just be sure you have the right hardware before purchasing. This means either a PS4 console itself, or a PC that meets these minimum requirements:

Windows 7 (SP 1), 8.1 or 10

Core i3 2.0 GHz

300 MB memory

2 GB RAM

Sound card

USB port

caption You can go to the PlayStation Store to sign up for PlayStation Now. source Steven John/Business Insider

Also note that you’ll need a Sony account to sign up for PlayStation Now.

