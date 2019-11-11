You can play many Steam games offline — here’s how to turn on and use offline mode

caption To play Steam games offline, you’ll need to turn on offline mode. source Photo Oz/Shutterstock

You can play many Steam games offline – as long as they’re single-player or local multiplayer games and fully up-to-date.

Steam requires you to be connected to the internet when you activate offline mode, which you’ll need to do before you can launch games without an internet connection.

If you’ve ever been without internet, you’ve probably been disappointed that Steam doesn’t work like it should.

However, if you set Steam to offline mode, you can play single-player or local multiplayer games anywhere.

But there’s a catch to this – when you activate offline mode, you’ll need to be connected to the internet, so Steam can verify your account. This means you’ll need to plan going into offline mode in advance, before your computer loses its internet connection.

Here’s how to find the setting.

How to play Steam games offline

1. Open Steam. If you’re on a PC, in the toolbar at the top of the screen, select “Steam.” If you’re using a Mac, select “Account.”

2. Select “Go Offline.”

caption Select “Go offline” from the Steam dropdown menu. source Ross James/Business Insider

3. Steam will prompt you to restart in offline mode. Only fully up-to-date games at the time of the restart will be available, so make sure everything is updated. However, Steam won’t check for updates after this point, meaning you can keep playing games in offline mode indefinitely.

caption Steam will prompt you to restart in offline mode, meaning the application will close and reopen. source Ross James/Business Insider

Cloud saves, Friends Lists, and other online-only features will be disabled in offline mode.

