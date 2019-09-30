‘Can you record on Roku?’: How to record shows and movies on Roku using premium streaming channels

caption You can record shows on Roku using specific channels. source Roku

Roku devices don’t have built-in recording capabilities, but you can record on Roku through several streaming channels.

Channels like YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV let you record live network television and watch it later, just like a DVR.

All of these are premium Roku channels which require an additional subscription.

Roku devices don’t have any built-in recording capabilities. But that doesn’t mean you can’t record video that you watch on Roku channels, though.

While no Roku devices have digital video recorder (DVR) features or built-in storage, a number of Roku streaming channels do offer “cloud DVR” services, which means you can record movies and TV shows, store the content online, and watch them on-demand – in many cases, even programming from live television.

Here are the Roku streaming channels that include recording capabilities.

YouTube TV

caption The YouTube TV app will let you save an unlimited amount of recordings. source Shutterstock

YouTube TV – not to be confused with YouTube – offers live television programming from more than 70 TV channels that include the standard networks, ESPN, CNN, the Disney Channel, and many more. YouTube TV costs $50 per month, and includes unlimited storage space for recordings.

Sling TV

caption Sling TV has live TV, and up to 50 hours of recording storage. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Sling TV, like YouTube TV, is aimed at people who want to “cut the cord” and eliminate cable. But like cable, Sling offers a number of subscription plans, from 30 channels for $15 per month, to 50 channels for $25 per month. For an additional $5, you can add a DVR-like recording option to record up to 50 hours of content for later playback.

fuboTV

caption fuboTV allows you to record up to 500 hours of content. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

This sports-focused service delivers over 100 channels of live local, national and international sports programming for $55 per month. Included in that price is 30 hours of DVR recording, but you can upgrade to 500 hours of recording for another $10 per month.

Hulu with Live TV

caption You can record up to 200 hours of live TV content with Hulu. source Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images

An add-on to the standard Hulu service, Hulu with Live TV offers about 80 channels, including local programming, for $45 per month. It includes 50 hours of recording storage, which you can increase to 200 hours for an additional $10 per month.

AT&T TV Now

caption AT&T TV Now allows 20 hours of recordings. source AT&T

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, the service includes several options, from 45 channels for $50 per month to more than 60 channels for $70. Every subscription includes 20 hours of recording.

Philo

caption Philo includes unlimited recording storage space. source Dotshock/Shutterstock

Offering 58 channels of cable TV (including AMC, A&E, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, and HGTV), Philo is among the more affordable options at $16 per month, and includes unlimited recording.

