Yes, you can schedule posts on LinkedIn — here’s how to schedule your posts using a third-party site

You can’t schedule posts on LinkedIn using the default tools on the site.

If you want to schedule your LinkedIn posts, you’ll need to use a third-party app like SlackSocial.

There are a variety of apps for both desktop computers and smartphones that will let you schedule LinkedIn posts.

As powerful a service as LinkedIn has become, what with its millions of total users, in some ways the actual platform is rather limited.

To name an example: LinkedIn doesn’t let you schedule posts or updates with its default tools. Without any add-ons, you have to publish a post immediately or not at all.

However, if you really need to schedule a post, you’re not out of luck. You’ll just need to enlist some outside help.

Here’s how to schedule a LinkedIn post on your Mac or PC.

How to schedule a LinkedIn post

There are many third-party platforms that let you schedule LinkedIn posts, but of the apps we checked out for this article, the one that was quickest to set up and start using was SlackSocial.

SlackSocial is free, and lets you schedule up to ten posts a day. There are also a variety of payment plans that give you more features and a higher scheduled post count.

To schedule LinkedIn posts with SlackSocial:

1. Go to SlackSocial.com on your Mac or PC and click the “Sign Up” button at the top right of your screen. Follow the prompts to make an account.

2. Once you’re logged in, click on “Link networks” in the left sidebar, then click on “LinkedIn.”

caption Select “LinkedIn” from the list of social media sites. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. In the window to the right, click “Attach LinkedIn Account.”

caption Connect your LinkedIn account. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

4. You’ll be prompted to enter your LinkedIn login information and allow SlackSocial to connect to your account. Once this is done, you’re ready to schedule LinkedIn posts.

5. Go back to SlackSocial and click “Create post” at the top of the left sidebar. Type out your post.

caption You’ll draft your post here and attach any photos or links. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

6. Click “Next,” and then select LinkedIn from the “Select your network” pane. Check the box next to your account’s name.

caption Select the right LinkedIn account. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

7. Hit “Next” again and schedule your post, then hit “Post.”

caption Set when you want your post to go up. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

Your post will go up when it’s scheduled to do so.

