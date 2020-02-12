How to split payments on Amazon between a gift card and credit card

caption You can use an Amazon gift card to split payment on purchases on Amazon. source Matt Cardy/Getty Images

You can split payments between an Amazon gift card and your regular payment method.

However, if you’re looking to split payments between multiple credit cards, you can’t do that on Amazon.

Here’s how to split a payment between your gift card and credit card on Amazon.

If you’re looking for a way to split costs between two different credit cards on Amazon, you’re out of luck. You can only split a payment using an Amazon gift card and your debit or credit card.

Still, it’s always good to know how to lower the amount charged to your credit card, especially if you already have digital cash to spend.

Here’s how to split payments on Amazon on your PC or Mac computer.

How to split payments on Amazon

Once you’ve added items to your cart and are ready to check out, follow these steps to split your payment between a gift card and your credit or debit card:

1. If not already there, go to your cart by clicking the basket icon in the top-right corner of your screen.

2. Click the yellow “Proceed to checkout” button in the upper-right corner.

caption Click “Proceed to checkout.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. In the box under “Add a gift card, promotion code, or voucher“ enter your Amazon gift card code then click “Apply.” If you’ve already added a gift card to your account make sure the box labeled “Use your $X gift card balance” is ticked.

caption Check the box next to your gift card balance. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Make sure the correct credit or debit card is selected under “Payment method” and if not click the “Change” button and then select your preferred card.

5. Review your delivery options and then click the yellow “Place your order” button.

caption Click “Place your order.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

