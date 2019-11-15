caption If you do get the flu after receiving the vaccine, there’s a good chance you won’t become as sick. source georgeclerk / Getty

You can still get the flu after being vaccinated. Sometimes that’s because of the effectiveness of the vaccine and other times, it’s just bad luck.

The flu vaccine can take the average healthy adult’s immune system up to two weeks to build up enough antibodies for protection, which means you still have a chance of getting the flu within those two weeks.

If you have a weakened or impaired immune system your chances of getting the flu are higher, even if you’ve been vaccinated.

Yes, you can still get the flu after a flu shot.

Sometimes it comes down to the effectiveness of the vaccine itself. Other times it might just be bad luck. Here are the primary ways you can still get the flu after a flu vaccine.

The flu vaccine is not 100% effective

The flu vaccine is not 100% effective, so there’s still a chance you can get the flu even after you’ve been vaccinated.

CDC scientists typically recommend that vaccine manufacturers include virus particles or weakened viruses that have been circulating in the Southern Hemisphere six months or so before the upcoming flu season in the Northern Hemisphere.

That’s because scientists don’t always correctly match the viruses in the vaccine with those that pop up during the flu season. This is what’s called a mismatch.

When there’s a mismatch, that can make the flu vaccine less effective and increase your chances of getting sick from influenza. In this case, CDC experts warn the public that the shot might not offer as much protection as it has other years.

A weakened immune system increases your risk

If you have a weakened or impaired immune system, it increases your chances of getting the flu, even if you’ve been vaccinated. This includes infants, children, and the elderly. That’s because the flu vaccine works by triggering your immune system.

After you receive the flu vaccine, the viral strains come into contact with your body’s B cells, a special type of cell whose job is to recognize foreign invaders and prepare your body to fight them. So when your B cells spot a full-strength virus, they produce antibodies that attach themselves to the virus and, eventually, another type of immune system cell called phagocytes overwhelm and destroy the virus.

But people with impaired immune systems don’t produce as many antibodies and aren’t as protected.

For example, a 2019 study published in the journal Cell Host and Microbe showed that elderly participants who got a flu vaccine had fewer antibodies to target the flu virus than younger participants, and that made it harder for them to fight infection.

The flu vaccine doesn’t work immediately

After getting your flu vaccine, it can take the average healthy adult’s immune system up to two weeks to build up enough antibodies for protection.

“So if you got a flu shot on Monday and you come across someone on Tuesday with the flu, you’re not going to be completely protected,” says Rhonda Conner-Warren, an assistant professor in the College of Nursing at Michigan State University.

Getting the flu shot is your best chance at protection against the flu, even in years where scientists don’t get it completely right. Your best bet is to also make sure to practice proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette – like using tissues and coughing or sneezing into your elbow instead of your hands – to improve your chances of avoiding the flu.

