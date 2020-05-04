‘Can you still listen to Audible books after cancelling a membership?’: Here’s what you need to know

caption If you’re interested in cancelling your Audible membership, here’s what you should know, including how to get it done. source Google Play Store

You can still listen to Audible books you’ve purchased after cancelling your membership.

If you have remaining credits left when you cancel your membership, however, you would lose those upon cancellation.

Here’s what else you should know about cancelling your Audible membership.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Subscription services can be a great way to try out something new, but they could become a financial drain before you realize it.

That’s when cancellation is the best option for you. But that doesn’t mean you want to lose everything you’ve paid to access.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

You can still listen to Audible books after cancelling your membership, but you’ll lose your credits

With Audible, for example, if you opt to cancel your Audible membership, you would still have access to the audiobooks you purchased via your Audible library.

However, you would lose any credits accumulated during your membership, so you’d want to use those before cancelling. Otherwise, you would waste your credits.

Whether times are tough, or you’re just not interested in audiobooks anymore, here’s how you can cancel your Audible membership.

How to cancel your Audible membership

If you’re interested in cancelling your membership, here’s how to get it done:

1. Log into your Audible account on your Mac or PC.

2. Hover over “Hi, [name]!” located in the top menu and select “Account Details.”

caption Click “Account Details.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Enter your login information, if prompted.

4. Click “Cancel membership.”

caption Click “Cancel membership.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your cancellation.

If you have remaining credits when you attempt to cancel, you should be prompted to use those first. If you choose not to, you would lose those credits.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: