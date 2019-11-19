You can’t transfer money from Venmo to PayPal directly, but you can use a bank account to do so.

The process requires a few extra steps, and a PayPal Cash or PayPal Cash Plus account, but they’re easy to set up.

The transfer from Venmo will take a few days if you want it done for free, but you can pay a 1% fee to transfer your money instantly.

There isn’t a direct route from Venmo to PayPal when it comes to shuffling your funds from one to the other.

But it’s not a terribly hard thing to make happen either. You’ll just need a single bank account linked to each service, and a PayPal Cash or PayPal Cash Plus account to get started.

Here’s how to do it using the Venmo app for iPhone and Android, and the PayPal website or mobile app.

How to transfer money from Venmo to PayPal

1. Transfer your Venmo balance to your bank using the Venmo mobile app. You can do this on both iOS and Android. The process will take one to three business days if you want it done for free, but if you’re in a hurry, you can pay a 1% instant transfer fee for immediate access to your funds.

caption You can transfer to your bank as little or as much of the Venmo balance you have available. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Log into PayPal on a desktop, or in the mobile app.

3. PayPal now requires setting up a PayPal Cash or PayPal Cash Plus account to transfer money into your PayPal account. It sounds intimidating, but don’t sweat it. If you have a verified account, you’re already able to carry a balance and are set up to transfer funds into your balance.

Otherwise, set up either Cash or Cash Plus account if you haven’t already. For information on how to do that, check out this support article from PayPal.

4. Tap “Add money” or “Transfer money” beneath your PayPal balance.

caption You can transfer money from your bank both on the website and app. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

5. Transfer the same amount of money into your PayPal account that you had transferred to the bank from Venmo.

caption You’ll need to have added the bank account to your PayPal account beforehand. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

