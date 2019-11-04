You can use most credit cards on PayPal – here’s how to add a card and link it with your account to make purchases

- source
- You can use most major credit cards on PayPal, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, and more.
- It’s easy to link a credit card to your PayPal account using the mobile app or website.
- You can add multiple credit or debit cards and choose which one to use when making purchases.
In addition to connecting your bank account to PayPal, you can also use credit cards with the online payment service.
If you prefer, you can also link debit cards with Visa or MasterCard logos to your PayPal account. You can add multiple cards to your account and use whichever one you prefer when making a purchase.
Here’s how to do it.
How to add a credit card on PayPal in the mobile app
1. Start the PayPal app on your iPhone or Android phone.
2. Tap the Settings icon (shaped like a gear) in the upper right corner of the screen.
3. Tap “Banks and Cards.”
4. Tap the plus at the top right corner of the screen.
5. Tap “Debit or credit card.”
6. In the Link a card manually section, tap “Debit or credit card” and then follow the instructions to enter your credit card number.
How to add a credit card on PayPal using a web browser
1. Open the PayPal website in a browser and log in if necessary.
2. If you’re not on the Wallet page, tap “Wallet” at the top of the screen.
3. Tap “Link a debit or credit card.”
4. In the “Link a card manually” section, tap “Debit or credit card” and then follow the instructions to enter your credit card number.
