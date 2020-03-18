You can use Google Hangouts internationally to connect with others abroad, but it may cost a fee

You can use Google Hangouts internationally to make oversea calls.

There are fees for calling locations outside of the US and not all locations are available for these kinds of calls.

Here’s what else you should know about using Google Hangouts to make international calls.

If you’re looking for a way to call your friends and family overseas and are a fan of Google products, you can actually use Google Hangouts to get it done.

It’s important to note, however, that if you make a call outside of the US on the platform, you will have to pay a fee, which varies depending on the country.

Additionally, although international calls are possible with Google Hangouts, not all locations are available.

That said, here’s how to use Google Hangouts internationally.

How to use Google Hangouts internationally

1. Go to hangouts.google.com.

2. Click into the “PHONE CALL” tab.

caption Click on “PHONE CALL.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select the desired contact, or search for them using their phone number (be sure to include the country code) and then hit “Call [number].”

caption Select the contact you want to call. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Keep in mind that the dollar figure you see next to the calling option is not how much it would cost. It is how much you have left in your calling credit. You can easily buy additional calling credit by going to your calling credit page and selecting “Add Credit.”

