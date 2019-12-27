‘Can you use PayPal without a card?’: Yes, you can — here are 6 things you can do on PayPal without a linked debit or credit card

- source
- You can use PayPal without a credit or debit card on file, though you’re somewhat limited in what you can do on the platform.
- Even without a card, there’s still plenty the e-commerce website can offer, so we listed six things you can accomplish on PayPal without having a card on file.
Although you’re limited in what you can do on PayPal without a bank or credit card on file, there’s still plenty the e-commerce website has to offer.
There may come a time when you do want to link a card, and it’s not a hard process.
How to use PayPal without a card
In the meantime, here are six things you can do on PayPal – no card necessary.
Request and receive money from others
One of the easiest – and only – ways to get a balance accumulating in lieu of having a card on file, is requesting and receiving money from other PayPal users, though this will require a linked bank account.
Send money to others
Similarly, you can send any amount not exceeding your PayPal balance to others as well.
Create an invoice
Anyone who has ever had to create an invoice from scratch knows what a monumental pain it is to do.
This is one service PayPal can take care of for you, regardless of whether or not you’ve given them your card information.
Create a Money Pool
You only need a PayPal Personal account to partake in the Money Pool feature. You can even transfer the money you receive to yourself personally with a check – more on that later.
Donate your PayPal balance to charity
But perhaps you wanted to use the Money Pool feature to raise funds for your favorite charity.
Fortunately, you won’t need a card on file to transfer that balance to the PayPal Giving Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity.
PayPal will then deliver 100% of your donation to a charity of your choice – although the platform notes that in rare cases the donation will go to a similar charity instead.
Have your PayPal balance sent to you as a check (with a $1.50 fee)
If you’re hesitant to keep any card or bank information online, but have a PayPal balance you want to spend somewhere other than the platform, you can have the balance mailed to you as a check, although a $1.50 fee will apply.
