You can watch HBO content live on Amazon as long as you have Amazon Prime and a HBO subscription – here’s how

Yes, you can watch HBO live content on Amazon as long as you are an Amazon Prime member and have a HBO channel subscription added on.

An HBO subscription via Amazon Prime Video costs $14.99 per month and gives you access to the live HBO channel as well as its standard selection of movies and shows.

You can watch HBO live using Amazon on a computer web browser, and with certain Prime Video apps on smart TVs, phones, and tablets.

If you are an Amazon Prime member who paid $14.99 per month to add an HBO membership, you can watch a selection of HBO Live content on Amazon.

As a standard Amazon Prime membership currently costs $119 per year, you’re looking at paying $24.90 per month for the bundle of Amazon Prime and HBO subscription on Amazon.

Amazon Prime also offers users a 7-day HBO trial should you want to try out the subscription first before being committed to the plan.

Amazon Prime also lets you watch endless hours of past HBO content, like “Westworld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and “Chernobyl,” as well as a collection of great classic movies.

Here’s how to watch live HBO content on Amazon.

How to watch HBO live on Amazon

1. Log into your Amazon account and go to amazon.com/video in a web browser that supports Amazon’s HTML5 player on your PC or Mac.

2. Click “Channels” and then “See more” next to “Prime Video Channels.”

3. Select HBO and scroll down to “Watch Live.”

HBO’s live content is also available on certain Prime Video apps for certain devices, which Amazon breaks down on its website.

