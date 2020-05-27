You can watch HBO content live on Hulu with subscriptions to both services – here’s how

caption It’s possible to watch HBO live with a Hulu app on various devices. source Shutterstock

Yes, you can watch HBO live on Hulu as long as you already have a Hulu subscription.

With HBO added to your Hulu account, you can also watch countless hours of shows and movies from the HBO library.

Hulu plans start as low as $5.99 per month; adding HBO means an additional $14.99 per month to your Hulu subscription.

When HBO first launched, there was really no crossover between cable, broadcast, and HBO.

Today, the industry has drastically changed.

Now you can get HBO on Amazon, with Apple TV, and through Hulu, just to name a few platforms that carry the streaming service. And if you add HBO to Hulu for $14.99 per month, you can even watch HBO content live.

caption You can watch HBO on Hulu for free for one week and then start paying a monthly fee. source Steven John/Business Insider

To watch HBO live on Hulu, you need to first have (or create) a Hulu account. If you’re on the fence here, note that Hulu is free for the first month for new users.

Here’s how to watch HBO Live on Hulu.

How to watch HBO live on Hulu

Log into your Hulu account, then go to Hulu.com/HBO to add HBO to Hulu. Once you have signed up for HBO, you can begin watching live HBO programming on your computer, smart TV, or mobile device with the Hulu app.

1. Download the Hulu app on a device of your choice (see a list of supported devices).

2. Enter your Hulu email and password and choose Log In. Note that you can’t use your HBO login to sign in.

Now you can watch HBO content and access on-demand, live programming from HBO through your Hulu account.

