‘Can you watch YouTube on a Nintendo Switch?’: Yes, you can — here’s how to download and use the YouTube app

- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
- You can watch YouTube videos on your Nintendo Switch by downloading the YouTube app.
- The YouTube app for the Nintendo Switch is a free download, found in the Nintendo eShop.
- Not all YouTube features are available via the Switch app; you can’t, for example, download a YouTube video for later viewing.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Late last year, Nintendo Switch console users finally got to enjoy some of the finest media out there. Specifically, YouTube videos, because thanks to an app Google released last year, you can watch YouTube videos on the Switch.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Nintendo Switch (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
How to watch YouTube on the Nintendo Switch
To watch YouTube on your Switch:
1. Open the Nintendo eShop. Scroll down to the circular icons at the bottom of the home screen, and select the icon of an orange shopping bag that’s labeled “Nintendo eShop.”
2. Once the eShop loads, scroll up to “Search” in the top-left.
3. Search for “YouTube.”
4. The free YouTube app should be the first thing to appear. Select it and then click “Free Download.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
5. On the next page, click “Free Download” again. You may have to enter your Nintendo ID login info.
6. Give the app a few minutes to download. Once it’s finished, you’ll get a notification, and the icon will appear on your home screen.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
7. Tap the app with a finger, or navigate to it with a controller and then press A to launch it.
Once it opens, you can sign in right away, or use the app signed out.
While you’re watching a video, you’ll use either the touchscreen or the left joystick to fast-forward and rewind. The other buttons will open more menus.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
‘What comes with a Nintendo Switch?’: A guide to what’s included with a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite
-
How to charge a Nintendo Switch console in 2 ways, and keep playing while it charges
-
How to turn off your Nintendo Switch or put it into Sleep Mode, to save battery or fix software issues
-
How to connect your Nintendo Switch to a TV, and what to do if it won’t connect