‘Can you watch YouTube on a Nintendo Switch?’: Yes, you can — here’s how to download and use the YouTube app

caption To watch YouTube on your Nintendo Switch, you’ll need to download the app. source Steven John/Business Insider

Late last year, Nintendo Switch console users finally got to enjoy some of the finest media out there. Specifically, YouTube videos, because thanks to an app Google released last year, you can watch YouTube videos on the Switch.

How to watch YouTube on the Nintendo Switch

To watch YouTube on your Switch:

1. Open the Nintendo eShop. Scroll down to the circular icons at the bottom of the home screen, and select the icon of an orange shopping bag that’s labeled “Nintendo eShop.”

2. Once the eShop loads, scroll up to “Search” in the top-left.

3. Search for “YouTube.”

4. The free YouTube app should be the first thing to appear. Select it and then click “Free Download.”

caption The Nintendo Switch YouTube app is a free download. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. On the next page, click “Free Download” again. You may have to enter your Nintendo ID login info.

6. Give the app a few minutes to download. Once it’s finished, you’ll get a notification, and the icon will appear on your home screen.

caption You can find the YouTube app right on the Switch home screen, beside your games. source Steven John/Business Insider

7. Tap the app with a finger, or navigate to it with a controller and then press A to launch it.

Once it opens, you can sign in right away, or use the app signed out.

While you’re watching a video, you’ll use either the touchscreen or the left joystick to fast-forward and rewind. The other buttons will open more menus.

caption YouTube is always at your fingertips once downloaded to the Switch. source Steven John/Business Insider

