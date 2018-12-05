Canada arrested Huawei’s CFO, and the US is seeking to extradite her

caption Wanzhou Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, was reportedly arrested in Canada on Saturday. source Huawei

Canadian authorities have arrested Huawei’s chief financial officer, Wanzhou Meng.

US officials have been investigated Huawei over alleged violations of the country’s sanctions on Iran and are seeking to extradite Meng.

The arrest comes amid a trade war between the US and China.

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech and telecoms giant Huawei has been arrested in Canada at the request of US authorities and faces extradition to the United States.

The Canadian Justice Department arrested Wanzhou Meng in Vancouver on Saturday and US officials want Canada to extradite her, agency representative Ian McLeod said in an email sent to Business Insider. She will have a bail hearing on Friday, he said.

“As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time,” McLeod said, adding, “The ban was sought by Ms. Meng.”

Both The Global And Mail and South China Morning Post previously reported that Meng had been arrested on suspicion of violating the US’s trade sanctions on Iran.

A Huawei spokesperson did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Representatives of the US Department of Justice also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huawei is one of China’s most prominent technology companies – a huge telecommunications firm, and the world’s second-biggest smartphone manufacturer. Its devices have come under scrutiny from US authorities over spying fears, and the arrest of its CFO has the potential to further inflame tensions between the two countries amid a mounting trade war.

US authorities have been probing Huawei since at least 2016 for allegedly shipping US-origin products to Iran and other countries in violation of US export and sanctions laws, sources told Reuters in April.

According to Meng’s official company biography, she joined the company in 1993 and also serves as deputy chairwoman of the board. She is also the daughter of the company’s founder, Ren Zhengfei.

This story is developing…

Senior Tech Correspondent Troy Wolverton contributed to this report.