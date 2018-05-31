Canada Goose Announces Strategy for Long-Term Growth in Greater China

Opening Regional Head Office in Shanghai, First Two Retail Stores in Beijing and Hong Kong, and Launching e-Commerce

TORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach – May 31, 2018 – Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) today announced its expansion plans for Greater China, including establishing a regional head office in Shanghai and appointing Scott Cameron as President, Greater China. To meet growing consumer demand, Canada Goose will also launch its direct-to-consumer business including opening two retail stores — in Beijing and Hong Kong — with operating partner ImagineX Group, and e-commerce operations via Alibaba Group’s Tmall, China’s largest consumer platform for brands and retailers, in fall 2018.

“As the world’s largest luxury market, the opportunity for Canada Goose in China is massive. We have already seen exceptional demand from Chinese consumers — locally and internationally — for years, and we are excited to bring our authentic and immersive retail and e-commerce experience directly to our fans there,” said Dani Reiss, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We are making significant investments and putting the right people and partners in place now, to drive long-term brand affinity and a sustainable business for years to come.”

Establishing a Foundation for Success, Expands Operational Footprint

To grow national market development efforts, Canada Goose has appointed Scott Cameron to President, Greater China and will open a regional head office in Shanghai, which will be home to a cross-functional business unit, with local expertise and capabilities in marketing and commercial operations.





Scott previously served as EVP, eCommerce, Stores and Strategy where he was responsible for all operational elements of the Canada Goose direct-to-consumer business, and led the Strategy team. Under his leadership, the company successfully established and grew its direct-to-consumer channels globally, including the launch of the company’s first six retail stores and opening e-commerce in 9 new markets. Scott joined Canada Goose from McKinsey & Co., where he was a principal focused on luxury and apparel retail brands.





Bringing the Canadian Arctic to Asia, Launches DTC Channel

With strategic wholesale distribution partners in the market, Canada Goose has seen positive local demand for its authentic heritage, premium craftsmanship, and timeless, function-first designs for a number of years. To build on that and enable consumers to experience the brand’s full assortment, Canada Goose will open a flagship store in Beijing in the prestigious Taikoo Li Sanlitun North Mall. The company will also open a store in ifc mall, a world-class business and leisure destination in Hong Kong. Both stores will open in fall 2018.





With premier locations, curated store assortments and high touch personal service, the stores will serve as gathering places for fans to explore the company’s rich heritage and discover the latest collections through the brand’s unique and unfiltered lens. Canada Goose has selected ImagineX, a retail brand management and distribution company that is part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group — Asia’s pre-eminent luxury lifestyle group specializing in fashion retail, brand management and distribution, to support the operational buildout of its retail presence. ImagineX will be responsible for staffing world-class retail brand ambassadors and managing day-to-day retail operations.





Building on the successes and learnings of its cross-border e-commerce pilot project in China, Canada Goose will transition its online Chinese distribution to a flagship store in the luxury pavilion of Alibaba Group’s Tmall platform, in fall 2018.





The Company intends to provide additional details regarding these initiatives and investments when it releases fourth quarter and fiscal year results.





