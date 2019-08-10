Inside the 20-day manhunt for 2 Canadian teens police believe went on a brutal killing spree

caption A composite image showing Kam McLeod (left) and Bryer Schmegelsky (right) leaving a hardware store in Meadow Lake, c, on July 21 source Royal Canadian Mounted Police

York Landing sits on the banks of the Nelson River, a tiny reservation town of fewer than 500 people snuggled into the northern corner of Manitoba. To get there, you must fly from Winnipeg to the town and Thompson. From there, you transfer planes and fly east to Gillam. Then there’s a 45-minute ride down a bumpy gravel road. And finally, you’ll need to take a boat across the river.

It is, in a word, remote.

But in the last week, the residents of York Landing have been at the center of one of the biggest manhunts in Canadian history, their village of fewer than 150 houses overrun by police helicopters, drones, and military personnel.

Canadian forces were searching for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, two childhood friends believed to be at the center of the deaths of three people over the last three weeks. Their search for the two men would take authorities on a winding path across nearly 2,000 miles of wild, untamed Canadian terrain.

caption Anyone with information on McLeod and Schmegelsky’s whereabouts is being asked to call 1-877-543-4822. Pictured above are Deese and Fowler. source RCMP BC

A road trip gone wrong

Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler had hit a patch of bad luck. Deese, who was from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Fowler, who was Australian, met at a hostel in Croatia in 2017, and their romance blossomed as they traveled across the world, the woman’s brother told the Associated Press.

But now, in the late afternoon on July 15, the two were stranded on the side of the road on Canada’s Highway 97 in northern British Columbia. They had been on a road trip across Canada, intent on visiting the country’s national parks, but the engine of their beat-up 1986 Chevrolet van had flooded.

“They seemed like they kind of had it under control. It was mechanical issues with the van. They were having a picnic waiting for the van to unflood, I guess, and try to start it again,” mechanic Curtis Broughton told Global News.

Curtis and his wife Sandra pulled over to help the couple, and said Deese and Fowler seemed cheery despite the inconvenience. They left some food and water with the pair and drove off, assuming they’d be on their way soon.

Instead, the next day Deese and Fowler’s bodies were found on the side of the road, not far from their van.

“We were trying to be good and help them, but then that same day the complete opposite of humanity hurt them like that,” said Sandra Broughton.

Highway worker Trevor Pierre discovered their bodies in a ditch, and was horrified by the gruesome scene.

“I don’t know how anybody could live with themselves after doing what I saw,” he told CTV News.

Royal Canadian Mountain Police called their deaths “suspicious” and on July 18 announced that their deaths were considered homicides.

Initially, investigators said it was not clear if the two were targeted or if it was a “crime of opportunity.” Details of their cause of death have yet to be released, but Chynna Deese’s brother, British Deese, told the Charlotte Observer the family would not have an open casket at Deese’s funeral, due to the “brutal” nature of her death.

A torched car and another man dead

As Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler made their way across the provinces, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were on a road trip of their own. The childhood best friends had grown up together in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, and just days before had both quit their jobs at Walmart.

The pair took off on July 12, telling Schmegelsky’s grandmother they were heading 850 miles north along the coast to Whitehorse, Yukon, to look for work. But instead, the pair took a different route, to northern British Columbia, where it is believed they crossed paths with Deese and Fowler, and killed them both.

The same day police announced Deese and Fowler’s deaths were homicides, McLeod and Schmegelsky were already hundreds of miles away. They were spotted picking up coffee in Jade City, British Columbia, around 215 miles from the murder scene.

A day later, the Dodge truck the pair had been traveling in was found just south of Dease Lake, a small town in the northern interior of British Columbia about 300 miles from where Deese and Fowler’s bodies had been discovered. The car had been torched and there was no sign of McLeod or Schmegelsky.

Alarmingly, the body of a man who would later be identified as Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia professor, was discovered just over a mile from the burned-out truck, his own grey 2011 Toyota RAV4 missing.

Dyck had a PhD in botany and a specific interest in seaweed and algae. He loved to backpack and would often take meandering trips into the wilderness. Dyck’s cousin Eric Frieson told the Global News that he hadn’t originally planned to be near Dease Lake, but was prone to changing his travel plans on a whim.

“[It was] kind of random in nature,” he said. “He decided, ‘I’m going to go further up north. I got the time.”

Initially, the RCMP considered McLeod and Schmegelsky a missing persons case. But on July 23, after realizing they’d taken off with Leonard Dyck’s car, the pair were named as lead suspects in the deaths of the three.

By then, they were already more than 1,800 miles away.

‘He’s on a suicide mission. He wants his pain to end.’

Friends and family of McLeod and Schmegelsky paint a conflicting picture of the two. The pair apparently bonded over their shared love of video games, and both spent hours on streaming sites like Twitch and Steam. Facebook accounts for the two were linked to an online account called “Illusive Gameing” which appears to have been active on far-right political sites.

McLeod’s friend Branden McHale told the CBC McLeod “didn’t have a lot of friends, but he was really funny.”

Keith McLeod, Kam’s father, wrote in a statement seen by the CBC that his son was “a kind, considerate, caring young man [who] always has been concerned about other people’s feelings.”

But Schmegelsky appeared to be more outwardly troubled.

Alan Schmegelsky, Bryer’s father, told the CBC his son was “in very serious pain.”

Alan Schmegelsky acknowledged that Bryer did not grow up in a stable household. He chronicled his own struggles with mental health and violence in a 132-page book he intends to self-publish. According to the Global News, the book details Schmegelsky’s many brushes with the law and bouts of homelessness.

Schmegelsky described a trip he’d taken with Bryer to a local Army surplus store, where his son was excited to discover a cache of Nazi memorabilia.

He said he didn’t believe his son was a Nazi sympathizer but was surprised by his interest in the memorabilia.

“I was disgusted and dragged him out,” Alan Schmegelsky told CBC. “My grandparents fled Ukraine with three small children during the Second World War.”

Photos obtained by the Globe and Mail showed Schmegelsky wearing a swastika armband, military fatigues, and a gas mask. One image showed him holding an Airlift replica rifle. Alan Schmegelsky said he bought the rifle as a Christmas gift for his son.

“He’s on a suicide mission,” Schmegelsky said of his son on July 24. “He wants his pain to end.”

From missing person to suspect

In the days following the murders, McLeod and Schmegelsky were seen in a hardware store in northern Saskatchewan. The RAV4 was also spotted in Alberta.

On July 22, the pair were briefly detained and searched at an alcohol checkpoint as they entered a dry town. After searching the car, authorities waved them through.

The next day, July 23, the RCMP officially declared McLeod and Schmegelsky suspects in the murders of Deese, Fowler, and Dyck. Officials at the checkpoint had missed them by a day.

By that point, the two were on the run again.

Sporadic sightings of the stolen Toyota followed. It was eventually found, torched and burned, near Gillam, a town of 1,200 in northern Manitoba, situated on the banks of the Nelson River.

Authorities now had the getaway car, but the suspects were still at-large.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Royal Canadian Air Force descended upon the area to search for the men. They wouldn’t be found for another two weeks.

caption Police released these pictures of the pair on Sunday. source RCMP BC

‘This is the first time in 20 years I’ve locked my door.’

As authorities descended on Gillam, they began canvassing nearby towns. On July 28, a tip from James Favel, executive director of the civilian patrol group Bear Clan Patrol, led them to the remote, isolated town of York Landing. Favel said his team saw two men foraging for scraps in a Dumpster.

“So they saw two guys near the dump and at first it didn’t strike them as odd because they thought it was associated with the work going on at this water treatment plant,” Favel told the Canadian outlet Global News.

“When they noticed the truck that was associated with those activities wasn’t present, then they kind of went: ‘Uh oh, this kind of might be something else,’ and so they were careful to get a description of the gentlemen that they saw, their exact location and the direction of travel after that.”

RCMP officers in York Landing told locals to stay inside and lock their doors while police were in the area, sending residents into panic.

Travis Bighetty, a volunteer with the patrol, said the manhunt left people scared. “They were saying, ‘You know what? This is the first time in 20 years that I’ve locked my door,'” he told the CBC. Another volunteer with the Bear Clan Patrol told The Independent that there was a “high level of stress” in the town.

Many believed it was unlikely the pair would last long in the unforgiving terrain. “We have sandflies, black flies, mosquitoes, horseflies,” said John McDonald, Gillam’s deputy mayor, according to CNN.

“Let me say if we were parked on a side street and we were having a conversation outside, and you didn’t have any insect repellent on, or any long sleeves – let’s just say that we would cut our conversation short.”

“And in the bush,” he added, “magnify that by 10, 20 times. Forget it.”

But despite the threat of insects and hostile wildlife, and the influx of police, search dogs, and military personnel, the two men remained elusive. It would be ten days before the search would be over.

caption A map showing key locations on the Canadian teens’ escape across four provinces. source Google Maps

An end to the hunt

Alan Schmegelsky predicted his son would die in a hail of bullets.

“He’s going to be dead today or tomorrow,” he told the Canadian Press of his son Bryer on July 24. “They’re going to go out in a blaze of glory. Trust me on this. That’s what they’re going to do.”

But he was wrong.

Instead, the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were found near the Nelson River, on August 7, their skinny frames hidden by the dense brush.

Former Manitoba RCMP Officer Sherry Benson-Podolchuk told CTV that it could take a while to determine how the men died.

“We don’t know how long they’ve been dead, what kind of condition they’re in, if animals have been at them, if it was a gunshot wound and there are big open wounds. The insects, of course, will already have been at them,” she said.

McLeod and Schmegelsky’s bodies were found not far from a damaged and dented aluminum boat authorities said belonged to the teens. RCMP Manitoba officers said they also found other undisclosed items they believe were the property of the pair.

There is plenty the public may never know

Police still don’t have a motive behind the murders of Deese, Fowler, or Dyck.

“Unless they made some sort of note or had some communication with somebody earlier on while they still had a cellphone signal that we don’t know about yet, we won’t know why,” Chris Lewis, a former commissioner for the Ontario Provincial Police, told CTV.

Leonard Dyck’s wife and children are struggling with their loss. “He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief and we are struggling to understand what has happened,” they said in a statement released by the RCMP.

Chynna Deese’s mother, Sheila Deese, told the CBC that she was “speechless” when she heard the hunt had come to an end, but comforted to know her daughter was with Fowler when she died. The pair had dreamed of moving back to Fowler’s native Australia and starting a family someday.

“It is a love story. A Southern girl goes out of the country, meets this Australian and they were just the same personality,” she told WSOC-TV. “It was like two butterflies that found each other, and they were going to be forever.”