This map shows the extreme journey 2 teen murder suspects took across 4,000 miles of Canada before being found by a river

- source
- Google Maps
- Two Canadian teen suspects led police on a 20-day manhunt across thousands of miles of wilderness before being found dead on Wednesday.
- This map by INSIDER shows key locations they took on their still-mysterious journey through the wilds, from one side of the country to the other.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Two Canadian teens wanted for murder who led police on a wild manhunt across 2,000 miles were found dead on Wednesday.
Remains of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were found on the banks of the Nelson River in Manitoba, police said, five miles from where police fond their burnt-out truck on July 22.
The discovery ends a 20-day saga spanning four Canadian provinces, which involved the military, drones, and search dogs, and put much of rural Canada on high alert.
- source
- Royal Canadian Mounted Police
The childhood friends were charged with the murder of botanist Leonard Dyck, 64, and also wanted in the deaths of backpackers Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23.
The two teens were initially described as missing people when their truck was found abandoned, but were later named as suspects.
Here is a timeline of the case:
- July 12: McLeod and Schmegelsky left their homes in Port Alberni, Vancouver Island, to search for work in Whitehorse, Yukon, according to Schmegelsky’s grandmother.
- July 15: The police found the bodies of Deese and Fowler with multiple bullet wounds at Liard Hot Springs off Canada’s Highway 97. Nearby was the blue 1986 Chevrolet van that they were using for a road trip.
- July 19: The police found a burned-out Dodge truck belonging to McLeod and Schmegelsky near Dease Lake and declared the teens missing. Two kilometers from the smoldering wreck the police found a dead body.
- July 23: The two were seen in northern Saskatchewan driving a 2011 Toyota RAV4.
- July 23: A car matching that description was found in Gillam, Manitoba, apparently having also been set on fire.
- July 23: Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper reported that a Nazi symbol was found on a gaming account used by the two teens in 2018.
- July 23: The two were allowed to pass though an alcohol checkpoint.
- July 24: The body found by the teen’s car is identified as that of 64-year-old Dyck, from Vancouver.
- July 24: The police announce that McLeod and Schmegelsky are the sole suspects in all three killings.
- July 28: Police head to York Landing after a tip-off.
- July 30: Police end York Landing search and return to the main search area near Gillam.
- August 2: Police say they found items “on the shoreline of the Nelson River directly linked to the suspects” which give them a lead.
- August 4: Police find a damaged boat on the Nelson River, thought to be used by the teen duo.
- August 7: Two male bodies – thought to be Schmegelsky and McLeod – found on Nelson River bank.