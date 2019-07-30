Canadian police are still hunting 2 teen murder suspects, and experts think they may have died in the swampy wilderness

caption Canadian police are searching for teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in Gillam, Manitoba. source CBC News/BCRCMP

Canadian police are struggling to locate two teen murder suspects in northern Canada, and former officers have warned they could have died in the wilderness.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have evaded Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in four provinces since July 19, despite an increasingly intense effort to find them.

RCMP charged the duo with the murder of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck on July 19, and also suspect their involvement in the deaths of backpackers Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, on July 15.

The pair have recently been seen in two Manitoba towns, but police said on Monday a tip-off that the pair were in York Landing went cold. The search will return to Gillam, where the teens were seen on Thursday.

Experts and former RCMP officers told CTV the duo may have died in the remote Manitoban wilderness, and if so, their bodies may never be recovered.

caption Map showing approximate locations of three killings linked to Canadian teens Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. source Google Maps/INSIDER

The pair were spotted by a gang of civilian vigilantes in York Landing, Manitoba, on Sunday, but on Monday RCMP tweeted they had “not been able to substantiate the tip.”

Several Royal Canadian Air Force planes had been deployed to scour the area from the air, after a tip from James Favel, executive director of civilian patrol group Bear Clan Patrol.

Favel told Global News that his team spotted two young men in clothing similar to what it is believed the suspects are wearing foraging for scraps at a garbage dump.

They fled into the forest when they realized they had been seen.

Two former law enforcement officials with experience operating in remote locations like Gillam and York Landing have said there is a significant chance the teens may have died, or be close to death, in the wilderness.

Sherry Benson-Podolchuck, a retired RCMP officer, told CTV: “If they’re out there in the bush, they’re probably running out of food and water and the bugs would be absolutely tormenting.”

“I can’t imagine surviving too much longer without much help.”

“If they’ve died, they wouldn’t find them through thermal imaging because of course your temperature goes down.”

Chris Lewis, a former commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police also told CTV: “They may be dead. They may have fled the area. They may have hunkered down in a cabin. We don’t know.”

On Sunday, RCMP said they have recieved more than 200 tip-offs that the teen duo were still in the Gillam area.