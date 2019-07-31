The 2 Canadian teen fugitives were searched at an alcohol checkpoint the day they were charged with murder, but were let go by authorities

caption Canadian police are searching for teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in Gillam, Manitoba. source CBC News/BCRCMP

Two teen fugitives in Canada were detained and searched at an alcohol checkpoint the day police charged them with murder, but were let go.

Nathan Neckoway, Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councilor, told CTV that Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were stopped and searched for alcohol when entering a dry county on July 23

They were allowed to pass when no contraband was found.

That same day, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged the duo with the murder of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck. Police also suspect their involvement in the deaths of backpackers Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23.

The pair have led RCMP on a manhunt across four provinces since July 19, despite increasingly intense efforts to corner them.

The 2,000-mile manhunt has involved drones, ATVs, military aircraft, and thermal-imagine cameras, and has spanned the northern wilderness of four provinces.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Two on-the-run Canadian teens now wanted for murder were stopped and searched at an alcohol checkpoint the day they were charged with murder, but were ultimately waved through by guards.

It has emerged that a First Nation patrol in Manitoba allowed a Toyota RAV4 containing Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 to pass on July 23, the day the pair were charged with murdering 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, a university lecturer in British Columbia.

“These two individuals kind of drove through the check stop where we had the two constables follow them into the community and stop them,” Nathan Neckoway, Tataskweyak Cree Nation band councilor, told Canada’s CTV News on Tuesday.

caption An aerial shot of the wilderness around Gillam, Manitoba, where the teens are thought be be in hiding. source CTV

Read more: 2 Canadian teens wanted in an apparent killing spree spanning thousands of miles will likely die in a gun battle with police, one of their dads said

Neckoway said the pair claimed they were from British Columbia, and that guards found maps and camping equipment in the RAV4, but no alcohol or weapons.

They were allowed to pass into the territory, where alcohol is banned. Neckoway said it was “quite shocking” when officers later realized the pair were murder suspects.

Later that day police found the Toyota RAV4 in Gillam, apparently having been set on fire.

caption Canadian police are using drones in their manhunt for teen murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. source CBC News/YouTube

On Tuesday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) called off the search for McLeod and Schmegelsky in York Landing, Manitoba, after a tip the pair were seen scavenging there went cold.

RCMP have returned to their original hunting ground of Gillam, 50 miles away, where they have recieved 260 tips about the whereabouts of the teens.

The teen duo have been charged with the murder of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck, who was found dead in Dease Lake, British Columbia on July 19. Police also suspect their involvement in the deaths of backpackers Chynna Deese, 24, and Lucas Fowler, 23, in Liard Hot Springs, British Columbia on July 15.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were reportedly found with numerous bullet wounds.

caption Map showing approximate locations of three killings linked to Canadian teens Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky. source Google Maps/INSIDER

Schmegelsky and McLeod’s case has gripped Canada, and led police on a chase across the country, with sightings of the pair recorded more than 1,000 miles apart, from the western province of British Columbia to Manitoba in the middle of the country.

Read more: What we know about Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, 2 teens who launched a manhunt after they were named as suspects in 3 murders in Canada

Drones, Canadian Air Force planes, canine units, ATVs, helicopters, boats, and thermal-imaging cameras have been deployed to seek-out the duo, so far to no avail.

caption The Canadian Air Force have been enlisted to help track down the teens. source CTV

The pair were last spotted by a gang of civilian vigilantes scavenging for food in York Landing, Manitoba, on Sunday, but on Monday RCMP tweeted they had “not been able to substantiate the tip.”

A spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said on Friday that a member of the public may have “inadvertently” helped the two leave the Gillam area.

The network quoted Cpl. Julie Courchaine, who told a press conference: “Someone may not have been aware of who they were providing assistance to and may now be hesitant to come forward.”