Investigators are ‘suspicious’ after American woman and her Australian boyfriend were killed on Canada road trip

Canadian investigators are probing the deaths of an American woman and her Australian boyfriend who were found on a highway in British Columbia last week.

Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, were found Monday morning alongside Canada’s Highway 97, near Fowler’s blue 1986 Chevrolet van that they were using for a road trip.

Sgt. Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it wasn’t clear if the couple was targeted, but the deaths were “deemed suspicious” early on in the investigation.

“Early in the investigation, the deaths were deemed suspicious and investigators from the North District and BC RCMP Major Crime Units were called to assist the investigation,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a press conference Friday.

Investigators said in a press release that it was not clear if the two were targeted or if it was a “crime of opportunity,” and they welcome any information from the public about the deaths that occurred in the popular area.

Deese’s brother told the Charlotte Observer she was from Charlotte, North Carolina, and had been together with Fowler since 2017 after meeting at a hostel in Croatia. He also told the paper that Fowler had recently moved to Canada after getting a job on a cattle farm.

“They were deeply in love,” he said. “They met traveling and that’s just what they did – travel. He was working in Canada and they were planning an extensive road trip there for three weeks. They were going to spend a week on the ranch and the second half of the trip going to national parks in Canada.”

He echoed police’s uncertainty about the timeline and whether the couple’s van may have broken down before they were killed.

“Something happened on that road, some sort of conflict,” he said.

The Fowler family said in a statement on the New South Wales police website that they are devastated by the death.

“We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson, and friend in the most terrible of circumstances. To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was traveling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating,” the family said.

“To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina, also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna’s family and friends,” they said in the statement. The family added that they are heading to Canada “to be with our boy and to bring him home.”

