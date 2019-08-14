A Canadian man saved a family of 4 from a wolf that ripped their tent apart and tried to drag the father away

caption Not the wolf in question. source Reuters/Axel Schmidt

A Canadian man helped save a familyn Alberta’s Banff National Park from a wolf that attacked their campsite and tried to drag the father away.

Russ Fee told the radio show Calgary Eyeopener that he “booted” the wolf’s backside to make it drop the father’s arm.

The two men then threw rocks at the wolf to chase it away while the family rushed to safety in Fee’s minivan.

Parks Canada rangers later tracked down the wolf and killed it, CBC News reported.

A Calgary man is being hailed as a “guardian angel” after helping a New Jersey family ward off a massive wolf that ripped apart their tent and tried to drag the father away.

Russ Fee told the radio show Calgary Eyeopener in an interview that he was camping with his wife in Alberta’s Banff National Park, and a “commotion” from the site next door woke him up in the middle of the night.

Though he assumed the family of four was just fretting over one of their two children, he soon heard both parents start screaming for help.

“Panic immediately sets in,” Fee said. He said he burst out of his own tent, threw his shoes on, caught a lantern his wife had tossed him, and arrived at the family’s campsite to see the rear end of a wolf sticking out of their collapsed tent.

The wolf had latched on to the arm of the father, named Matt, “just like he’s pulling on a toy,” Fee said.

He said he kept running towards the wolf and gave it a swift kick to its backside.

“I booted it as hard as I could,” Fee said. “I don’t think I hurt it very much, it was very large. But it startled it enough that I think it let Matt go.”

‘It ripped apart our tent and his arms and hands’

He and Matt then warded off the wolf by throwing rocks at it, while it paced around the outskirts of the campsite.

“It didn’t even really seem terribly aggressive, which is a weird thing to say,” Fee said. “I did make contact with a couple of rocks and it didn’t even seem to care. It was just doing the perimeter of the site, back and forth, staring at us.”

Elisa Rispoli, Matt’s wife, posted about the incident on Facebook, calling it “something out of a horror movie.”

caption A family camping in Alberta’s Banff National Park said a wolf tore their tent apart and attacked them in the middle of the night. source Reuters/Andy Clark

“Matt literally threw his body in front of me and the boys, and fought the Wolf as it ripped apart our tent and his arms and hands,” she wrote, calling Fee a “guardian angel” for coming to rescue them.

Rispoli said the family piled into Fee’s minivan for safety, and the rest of the night was “a blur of EMTs, good Samaritans, waiting for treatment, no phone service and crying,” but her husband was eventually treated and is doing well.

As for the wolf, Parks Canada confirmed to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that rangers tracked it down and killed it.

“Veterinary tests have confirmed that the wolf was in poor condition and likely nearing the end of its natural life span,” the agency told CBC News. “The wolf’s condition was likely a contributing factor for its unusual behaviour and this remains a very rare incident.”