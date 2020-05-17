Canadian Air Force jet participating in flyover crashes in residential neighborhood, killing 1 and injuring 1

A Canadian Air Force jet participating in a flyover dubbed “Operation Inspiration” crashed into a residential neighborhood in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday at around 11:42 a.m. local time.

Canada’s Department of National Defense confirmed that one of their personnel died and another was injured in the crash.

A Canadian Air Force jet participating in a flyover dubbed “Operation Inspiration” crashed into a residential neighborhood in Kamloops, British Columbia, on Sunday, killing one team member and seriously injuring another.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained serious injuries,” Canada’s Department of National Defense and the Canadian Armed Forces said in an emailed statement.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, authorities received reports that a Canadian Air Force Snowbird plane had crashed into a residence at 11:42 a.m. local time.

According to CBC News, the crash occurred shortly after the jet took off from Kamloops Airport.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix tweeted that one person was taken to the hospital.

Late this morning @BC_EHS received multiple calls about a plane crash near the Kamloops airport. Paramedics and air ambulances were dispatched and one individual was transported to hospital. Our thoughts are with all affected during this difficult time. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) May 17, 2020

Video of the incident posted to Facebook by a user named Cory Pelton appears to show the aircraft flying alongside another jet before veering sharply and nosediving. Smoke can be seen coming out of the aircraft as it makes its descent.

Associated Press said local residents reported scattered debris and a house on fire.

Andrea Woo, a journalist at the Globe and Mail, tweeted video shared to Snapchat by people at the scene of the crash appearing to show debris from the plane in someone’s yard.

A media advisory posted by the Canadian Press on Saturday said the Snowbirds would be participating in a “cross-country flight to salute Canadians doing their part to fight the spread of COVID-19.” The aircraft were meant to fly in a nine-jet formation with trailing white smoke, in cities across the country throughout the week.

“As we watch the Snowbirds fly over our homes, let’s remember that we are all in this together,” Prime Minister said last month when announcing the flyover.

The flyover follows similar multi-city missions conducted by the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds last month.