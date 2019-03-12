20 celebrities you probably didn’t realize were Canadian

caption Shawn Mendes and Sandra Oh call Canada home. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images/ George Rose/Getty Images/ Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Not all celebrities we love are from the US, even though they might live there now.

Hollywood sees people from all over the world come to be actors and singers. Although many are from America, some of your favorite stars actually hail from Canada.

Here we rounded up celebrities you may have forgotten were from America’s neighbor up north.

Ryan Gosling left Canada as a kid to join the Mickey Mouse Club.

caption Ryan Gosling was born in London, Ontario. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Before he became Noah in “The Notebook,” Gosling grew up in Ontario, Canada. At age 13, he became a child star when he joined Disney’s “The All New Mickey Mouse Club” along with co-stars Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears. According to the CBC, Gosling auditioned for Disney and moved to Florida to film the show.

Ryan Reynolds is another Ryan to come from Canada.

caption Ryan Reynolds is from Vancouver, British Columbia. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“Deadpool” star Ryan Reynolds was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada before moving to the United States in his early 20s, according to Variety. He had a number of roles as a kid beforehand, including Nickelodeon’s “Fifteen,” which filmed in Orlando, Florida, and aired in both the US and Canada.

Matthew Perry grew up in Canada before starring in “Friends.”

caption Matthew Perry is from Ottawa, Ontario. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Though he was born in Massachusetts, “Friends” star Matthew Perry was raised in Ottawa, Ontario. He is a self-proclaimed half-Canadian and landed one of his first notable jobs in the United States at age 18, co-starring in 1987’s “Boys Will Be Boys.”

Fun fact about his Canadian upbringing: he claims to once have beat up current Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Rachel McAdams and her “The Notebook” co-star have a major trait in common.

caption Rachel McAdams is from London, Ontario. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Like her “The Notebook” co-star, actress Rachel McAdams is also a tried-and-true Canadian. She was born in London, Ontario, and began acting at age 13 in theater productions before moving on to Hollywood, when she was cast in “The Famous Jett Jackson” at age 23.

Shawn Mendes still calls Toronto home.

caption Shawn Mendes is from Pickering, Ontario. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The 20-year-old “Lost in Japan” singer is currently on tour but still calls Canada home. He grew up in Pickering, Ontario – right outside of Toronto.

He told James Cordon on “Carpool Karaoke” that he just moved into his own place in Toronto.

Actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen spent his childhood in Canada before moving to the US to pursue comedy.

caption Seth Rogen grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia. source REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Before he was discovered by Judd Apatow to star in “Freaks and Geeks,” a young Seth Rogen was an aspiring comedian from Vancouver, British Columbia. Since his move to America, he’s become a well-known filmmaker and actor, with credits including “Pineapple Express,” “Superbad,” and “Knocked Up.”

Pop star Justin Bieber started making YouTube videos in Canada before becoming an international superstar.

caption Justin Bieber is from Stratford, Ontario. source Jason Merrit/ Getty Images

Before he was the teen heartthrob known internationally, Justin Bieber got his start making YouTube videos as an aspiring singer in Canada. With his claim to fame he eventually made the move to Los Angeles, but according to Us Weekly, he’s now moved back to Ontario with new wife Hailey Baldwin.

Country-pop star Shania Twain left a toxic childhood in Canada to begin a career in Nashville.

caption Shania Twain was from Timmins, Ontario. source Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Country-pop star Shania Twain moved to the US from Canada in 1983 to begin her career and escape an abusive childhood, according to a profile from The Guardian. She eventually moved back to Canada to care for her siblings and later signed a record deal, catapulting her career.

Jim Carrey lived in the US for 25 years before earning his citizenship.

Slapstick comedian and actor Jim Carrey grew up in Toronto where he got his start in stand-up comedy. He eventually moved to Los Angeles at 17 to actively pursue his entertainment career, starring “In Living Color,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and the “Ace Ventura” series. Carrey obtained his US citizenship in 2004 at the age of 42.

Though mistaken as a true Frenchwoman, Celine Dion is actually Canadian.

caption Celine Dion is from Charlemagne, Quebec. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Celine Dion has shown off her French language abilities – her claim to fame actually started with a slew of French-language albums. She comes from Quebec, which is the one province in Canada that is majority-French speaking.

Avril Lavigne moved to America when she was just a kid to star her career.

caption Avril Lavigne is from Belleville, Ontario. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Singer Avril Lavigne was born in Belleville, Ontario. From there, she recorded her first album “Let Go,” which featured two of her biggest songs “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi.”

Drake was a teen actor in Toronto before establishing his rap and hip hop career.

caption Drake is from Toronto, Ontario. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Before he was the revered rap artist we know today, Drake was a child actor in the Canada-based drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” Drake starred in the show during his teen years in Toronto, Canada, as Jimmy.

Before she was Dr. Cristina Yang, Sandra Oh was an established actress in Canada.

caption Sandra Oh is from Nepean, Ontario. source Mark Davis/Getty

Long before she was a cardiac surgeon Cristina Yang at Seattle Grace Hospital, Sandra Oh was a working Canadian actor, starring on stage and screen in productions including “Oleanna” and “The Diary of Evelyn Lau.” She grew up with her parents in Nepean, Ontario.

Kim Cattrall may be a “Sex and the City” icon, but she’s actually British-Canadian.

caption Kim Cattrall grew up on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. source Dave Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images

Her acting credits paint her as a New York City institution, but actress Kim Cattrall is actually British-Canadian. She was born in the UK but moved over to Canada with her family when she was just three months old. She then got her acting start at age 19 and eventually became the Samantha Jones we know today.

Ellen Page was born in Nova Scotia but is now a mainstay in Los Angeles.

caption Ellen Page is from Halifax, Nova Scotia. source Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Before she broke out as the titular role in the indie flick “Juno,” activist and actress Ellen Page made waves in Canada from a young age. Her first acclaimed role was in the hit Canadian tv show “Pit Pony,” at just 12 years old. She now lives in Los Angeles with her wife, choreographer Emma Portner, who she married in January of 2018.

Michael Cera is from the same country as his “Juno” counterpart.

Like his “Juno” counterpart, actor Michael Cera is also a Canada native born in Brampton, Ontario. Some of his first acting credits include the short-lived “My Best Friend Is An Alien” and “The Wonderful World Of Disney.” He then moved on to American cinema with major hits, including “Juno” and “Superbad.”

Alanis Morissette had a successful career in Canada before moving to Beverly Hills.

caption Alanis Morissette is from Ottawa, Ontario. source REUTERS

’90s music icon Alanis Morissette is yet another household name to boast Canadian heritage. The singer was born in Ottawa and already had a best-selling album in the country at the young age of 16, according to The Independent. She then moved to Los Angeles at 19 to record her album “Jagged Little Pill.”

Shay Mitchell grew up in Canada before she (fictionally) lived in Rosewood, Pennsylvania.

You might know her as the fictional resident of Rosewood, Pennsylvania in “Pretty Little Liars” or most recently as NYC socialite Peach from “You,” but actress Shay Mitchell was born in Mississauga, Ontario and moved to Vancouver, British Columbia with her family at age 10.

Lorne Michaels traded his Canadian nationality for US citizenship over 30 years ago.

caption Lorne Michaels grew up in Toronto, Ontario. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

He may be the showrunner of one of the most well-known sketch comedy shows in America, but producer Lorne Michaels actually hails from Toronto, Canada. He’s discussed his upbringing in interviews before, including in Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, according to Rolling Stone, and received his US citizenship in 1987, according to Hollywood Life.

“How I Met Your Mother” star Cobie Smulders still has Canadian citizenship.

caption Cobie Smulders is from Vancouver, British Columbia. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“Avengers” star Cobie Smulders revealed in her WIRED autocomplete interview with Billy Eichner that she is, in fact, Canadian, just like her character Robin on “How I Met Your Mother.” In the interview, she says she holds a green card and is “trying to get that [US] citizenship,” though she had yet to apply.