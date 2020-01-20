I moved from Canada to the UK almost 7 years ago, and while I love London, I can see why Meghan Markle prefers my home country

I moved from near Toronto, Canada to London, England nearly seven years ago.

Like Meghan Markle, I’ve spent the past few years living with a Brit – and while I love London, my job, and the friends I’ve made, I can see why she and Prince Harry want to move to my home country.

Canadians are among the friendliest people you’ll ever meet – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even told the couple that in Canada they’re “among friends, and always welcome here.”

The landscape across Canada is stunning (and varied), the cities and town are diverse, and it gets real – and sunny – seasons.

Ultimately, though, for Markle and for me, being in Canada means being closer to family and friends.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love Canada – and as someone who has lived in both the UK and the Great White North, it’s easy to see why they’d want to move there.

When the royal couple officially give up their royal duties in the spring, they plan to split their time between the UK and Canada, Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this month, though rumors suggest they could move to the North American country permanently.

The former actress spent seven years in Toronto filming “Suits,” and Canada appears to have remained special for her and Harry ever since – Toronto was even the location of one of their first public appearances as a couple.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Instead of spending Christmas with the royal family, last year the Sussexes opted to take baby Archie to Canada for the holidays. Then, shortly after announcing their plans to “step back” from the royal family earlier this month, Markle and Archie returned to Canada, where they have remained.

Nearly seven years ago, I moved from near Toronto to London, England to pursue a career in journalism.

While I still absolutely love my life in the capital, there are certain things I miss about my home country – and it’s easy to see the appeal for Harry and Markle as they look towards the future.

Canadians are among the friendliest people you’ll meet

When announcing that they were spending Christmas in Canada, a statement on behalf of the couple read: “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by tweeting a welcome message to the family, writing: “Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

This friendly openness is one of the main things I miss about Canada while living in the UK.

While this is not representative of the entire country – head north to the likes of Liverpool and strangers will openly say hello – people are definitely less warm and chatty in the capital than they are at home, and strangers will even look at you like you’re crazy if you attempt to start a conversation.

I’ll never forget arriving into Heathrow airport years ago, weighed down with two heavy suitcases, and being surprised that not a single person offered to help.

The landscape is stunning – and incredibly varied

Having spent most of my life in southeastern Canada or Europe, I can’t attest to the beauty of the west coast of Canada, where Harry and Markle appear to be spending most of their time.

However, I can say the landscape across the entire country is breathtaking.

From forests, lakes, and beaches to mountains and waterfalls, you can find just about everything the outdoors can offer, which would certainly be appealing to a couple who are used to constantly trying to dodge hordes of press.

Here’s the view from my balcony overlooking Quebec’s incredible Lac Sacacomie, where I stayed for a wedding in August 2017 …

caption My view over Lac Sacacomie, Quebec. source Alison Millington / Insider

… and sunset at Wasaga Beach, the longest freshwater beach in the world that was just a 30-minute drive north of my house growing up. This is where I spent sunny summer days as a child.

caption Ontario’s Wasaga Beach. source Alison Millington / Insider

There’s also a seemingly endless amount of lakes. Here’s Lake Simcoe in my hometown of Barrie, Ontario, a short walk from my parents’ house.

caption Lake Simcoe in Barrie, Ontario. source Alison Millington / Insider

You never get bored of taking walks when the view looks like this.

caption You never get tired of lakeside walks in Canada. source Alison Millington / Insider

The cities have a lot to offer

And while most people visit Canada to spend time in nature, its metropolitan areas are pretty great, too.

Growing up just north of Toronto, I had access to concerts and theatre, sporting venues, restaurants, and great food in a place that happened to also be pretty beautiful, situated right on Lake Ontario.

Here’s the view from the ferry which takes you to and from the Toronto Islands, home to beaches, housing, parks, and even an amusement park.

caption The view from the ferry to the Toronto Islands. source Alison Millington / Insider

The CN Tower is pretty impressive …

caption The CN Tower is pretty impressive. source Alison Millington / Insider

… as is the Rogers Centre, the 50,000-capacity stadium that sits below it and is home to the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team.

caption A Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre. source Alison Millington / Insider

The towns can be quaint, too

While it’s easy to assume the UK would come out on top when it comes to cute towns and villages, Canada can also deliver on that front.

Niagara-on-the-Lake is the perfect example of this.

Situated close to the iconic Niagara Falls, this is a step-back-in-time town packed with gorgeous streets and flowers, adorable B&Bs, and more wineries – yes, Canada makes its own wine – than you can count. I can see Markle, who has been vocal about her love of wine in the past, being a fan.

caption Niagara-on-the-Lake is as quaint as it gets. source Alison Millington / Insider

Cottages are the perfect laid-back break

There are plenty of places to get away from it all, too.

If you live in Canada, chances are you know someone who has a cottage, and is willing to host you for a weekend of sunshine, swimming, boat rides, campfires, and drinks on the dock.

There’s a huge difference between the big lakeside lodges I’m talking about and the type of “cottage” you’ll find in the UK – tiny, cozy houses like the one in “The Holiday.”

This is what every weekend in the summer looks like for a lot of Canadians (with the common addition of a few golden retrievers):

caption A friend’s cottage in Ontario, Canada. source Alison Millington / Insider

Canada gets real seasons – and all of them are sunny

While I won’t pretend I miss the often-harsh Canadian winter temperatures of -20 degrees, I do miss experiencing a consistently hot summer every year …

caption Sunshine in my parents’ backyard. source Alison Millington / Insider

… as well as a bright spring, a brisk fall, and a snowy winter.

Snow can be pretty magical, as Markle and Harry’s son Archie recently found out.

caption A full drop of Canadian snow. source Alison Millington / Insider

Even when there’s tons of snow on the ground, Canada is still beautiful thanks to regular sunshine, which is something the UK doesn’t see a lot of.

Canadians don’t let the weather get them down, either – even on a bitterly cold day, you’ll see countless people out for a walk (usually with their dogs).

caption A sunny hike at Christmastime. source Alison Millington / Insider

Ultimately, Canada means being closer to family and friends

I, like Markle, have spent the last few years in London living with a Brit. I have a job that I love and have made some great friends over the years, but I definitely miss the support system I have back in Canada.

Having grown up in the US and spent so many years living in Toronto, Markle’s close circle is largely in North America too.

caption Being closer to family and friends is a big draw of being in Canada. source Alison Millington / Insider

Markle once named her mom Doria Ragland in a list of “10 women who have changed my life” for Glamour, calling her a “best friend.”

“We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support,” she said.

I consider both of my parents to be among my closest friends, so even if the country’s landscapes, seasons, and friendliness weren’t enough, I can see why being closer to family – both blood-related and chosen – would be a huge factor in Markle’s decision to move to the True North, strong and free.

Read more:

Prince Harry implied that it was his decision to leave the royal family, not Meghan Markle’s

10 warning signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ready to leave the royal family

Harry and Meghan’s big ‘step back’: This is what it looks like when a monarchy can’t hold itself together

A former royal bodyguard told us the security challenges Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could face in Canada

Racism in the British media may have been a driving force behind Meghan Markle’s ‘step back’ from the royal family