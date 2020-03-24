A Canadian pig farmer is throwing pork at his customers through their car windows to observe social distancing

caption Ranald MacFarlane. source Ronald MacFarlane

Ranald MacFarlane, a pig farmer from Prince Edward Island in eastern Canada, created an innovative way to still sell his pork products amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

He told CBC that he launched a system where customers can order ahead of time, then drive up to his back porch, where he’ll toss them their vacuum-sealed order through an open car window.

He said costumers pay by leaving money on a clip on his outdoor freezer, putting it in a coffee cup taped to a hockey stick, or through e-transfer.

He told Insider that it’s particularly important for him to social distance because he and his wife have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

A Canadian pig farmer is throwing vacuum-sealed pork orders at his customers through their car windows in an attempt to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus by practicing social distancing.

Ranald MacFarlane, a farmer from Prince Edward Island, in eastern Canada, told CBC’s “As It Happens” that he launched the “literally back-door sales” when his local farmers market closed amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In explaining the system, he said people order ahead of time by phone, then drive up to his back porch where he has a large, upright freezer to hold the pork.

Customers then pay – through e-transfer, a money clip on the freezer, or a coffee cup taped to a hockey stick – and wait for MacFarlane, who throws the vacuum-sealed products of pork through open car windows.

MacFarlane told Insider that all the meat he’s selling this week was meant to be sold at the farmers market. He’s made about $1,000 so far, and still has more to sell. He said has about 100 more pigs on his farm, that could be slaughtered if they need to be.

He said that it’s particularly important for him to social distance because he and his wife have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and his 75-year-old father lives with them.

….drive thru is open 24/7…frozen product only…e transfer or $ stuffed in a roll of TP…bacon still in stock but going quick…honk for service…MUST pre order… pic.twitter.com/u9Y1ljmcoG — Scotty MacSqueezenickel (@PleasantPork) March 22, 2020

People are still buying in bulk, MacFarlane said, ordering anything from pork chops to bacon. He said a local chef wants to harvest one of his whole pigs.

“I never thought I would ever do a drive through, but that’s the only way we can do it,” he told Insider.

Video on MacFarlane’s Twitter shows he and customers having fun with the new pork shopping method, even during uncertain times.

“When you start throwing roasts and pork chops through car windows, your aim gets better and better,” MacFarlane told CBC. “But some people just don’t trust me. They get out of the car and we have a chit-chat – from over [four meters away] – and I just throw the stuff and they catch it.”

MacFarlane said that aside from his drive-up customers, he also has a mailbox exchange with his neighbors.

“They’ll leave stuff in my mailbox for me, like some quarantine cookies, and I left them some bacon in theirs,” he told CBC. “I can see them from [60 meters] away when I walk down the road, but that’s as close as I’m going to get.”