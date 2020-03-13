The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports

THe wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Globe and Mail’s Marieke Walsh.

Trudeau under self-isolation after his wife starting showing symptoms on Wednesday and underwent testing.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, The Globe and Mail’s Marieke Walsh reported.

Justin Trudeau was under self-isolation after his wife starting showing symptoms on Wednesday after a speaking event in the United Kingdom.

“Having recently returned from a speaking engagement in London, UK, the prime minister’s wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night,” the prime minister’s office said, according to Reuters.

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided.”

As of Thursday, Canada has 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus and one death. The coronavirus has infected more than 128,000 worldwide and the death toll has surpassed 4,700.

Representatives from the prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to emails from Insider for comment.

