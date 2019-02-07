Canadian police arrested a suspected serial killer accused of killing 8 men at his apartment and said they found a 9th victim alive and tied to his bed

caption Accused killer Bruce McArthur appears in a photo posted on his social media account. source Thomson Reuters

Bruce McArthur, 67, was arrested by Toronto police on January 18 and has since been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.

He pleaded guilty to the eight counts for the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi, Dean Lisowick, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, and Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam.

The former landscaper and mall Santa is accused of killing the men between 2010 and 2017 and burying them in garden planters and ravine near his property.

When police arrested McArthur at his home, they say they discovered a ninth man, tied to McArthur’s bed, alive.

When police searched McArthur’s home, officers found a hard drive that held eight folders labeled with the names of each of the dead men, the prosecution said at McArthur’s sentencing, according to CTV news.

The folders contained photos of the men, some alive and some dead, the prosecution said. A ninth folder featured the name of the man police said they found tied to McArthur’s bed.

The alleged murders are believed to have taken place between 2010 and 2017.

Most of the victims were immigrants of South Asian or Middle Eastern descent, and some were from Toronto’s Gay Village neighborhood.

“Most of the deceased had traits that made victimization more likely or harder to detect,” Crown attorney Michael Cantlon said, according to CTV. “Some were forced to live parts of their life in secret because of their orientation. Some lacked stable housing. There is evidence that Mr. McArthur sought out and exploited these vulnerabilities to continue his crimes undetected.”

McArthur was not on police radar until his eighth victim, Andrew Kinsman – a well-known LGBTQ activist in Toronto – was reported missing.

On a calendar in Kinsman’s apartment, police reportedly found the name “Bruce” written on June 26, 2017, the day he went missing.

Video surveillance from that same day showed Kinsman getting into a red Dodge Caravan that was later reportedly identified as McArthur’s car.

McArthur was initially charged with two murders upon his arrest, and the Crown Court added more charges as the investigation continued.

Cantlon said that McArthur buried the men in garden planters and in a ravine next to his property, according to CTV.

A sentencing hearing for McArthur is still ongoing.