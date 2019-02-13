A Canadian woman is selling her $1.3 million mansion for $19 in an essay contest, and photos of the interior show just how lucky the winner will be

caption The house has a spacious kitchen with lots of granite countertop space. source Facebook/Write a Letter, Win a House

Last month, Canadian resident Alla Wagner made headlines when she announced an essay contest with a grand prize of her $1.3 million home.

The 3-bedroom house is located in Millarville, Alberta on waterfront property.

Inside, the house features an expansive kitchen and wine cellar, along with a stunning master bedroom.

In January, Canadian homeowner Alla Wagner announced a contest after many unsuccessful months of listing her mansion on the market.

Inspired by past contests, Wagner designed her own “Write an Essay, Win a House” competition in which submissions cost $19 and the grand prize is her $1.3 million home. The competition is intended to be both a means of raising money to cover the listing price and of ensuring that the home goes to the right owner.

In order for someone to win the house, Wagner will first need to receive 60,000 entries. Submitted essays must answer the question, “Why would moving to this lakefront dream home change your life?”

This luxury home includes large downstairs living spaces and three upstairs bedrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet, a seating area, and a private bathroom.

Keep reading for a complete tour of the mansion, beginning with the downstairs foyer.

The mansion is a 3-story, 3-bedroom home located in Alberta, Canada.

The 3,850-square-foot home is about 40 miles south of Calgary.

The house sits on waterfront property, surrounded by equally large houses.

To enter the house, visitors first walk through a set of stately double doors …

… into the spacious foyer, which is complete with a large wooden staircase.

This spacious area includes shelves for decorations …

… along with a chandelier and large windows for natural light.

Moving into the living room, leather furniture accompanies a television and coffee table …

… which sit near the dining area, complete with a small round table.

The kitchen appliances are only a few steps away …

… along with beautiful wooden cabinets and lots of granite counter space.

Downstairs, the house features a luxury wine cellar …

… while the upstairs includes an office with shelf space for a personal library.

The master bedroom is also upstairs …

… and includes a massive walk-in closet …

… a sizable bathroom …

… and a small seating area.

The house also includes impressive views …

… whether that’s from the upstairs balcony …

… or any number of the second-floor windows …

… ensuring the lucky winner will be pleased with their new home.

