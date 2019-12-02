30 canceled TV shows from the 2000s you forgot you loved

caption The cast of “Freaks and Geeks,” which was canceled after just one season in 2000. source NBCU Photo Bank

As well as the more popular TV shows of the 2000s, there were shows we’ve forgotten – but loved just as much.

From “Pushing Daisies” to “Flight of the Conchords,” we’ve said goodbye to some truly quirky comedy shows in the past two decades.

“Freaks and Geeks” only ran for one season but helped launch the careers of some of today’s most loved actors, some of whom reappeared in another short-lived show, “Party Down.”

“Reba” and “My Wife and Kids” are among the beloved but long-forgotten family sitcoms.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When you think of your favorite canceled TV shows over the past 20 years, you might think of the most popular – “Friends” or “Game of Thrones,” or maybe you were a fan of “Arrested Development,” “Ugly Betty,” or “Gossip Girl.”

But what about the ones from way back that you’d forgotten you loved?

Insider took a look back at some of the shows that were canceled since 2000 to show you just how much good – and goofy – TV we’re missing today.

“Freaks and Geeks” — NBC

caption Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, and James Franco. source NBC

Seasons: 1 (1999-2000)

What it was about: “Freaks and Geeks” follows two siblings, Lindsay and Sam, as they attend high school in suburban Michigan. Lindsay’s friends are the “freaks,” while her younger brother’s friends are the “geeks.”

Why we loved it: “Freaks and Geeks” was packed full of great characters, comedy, drama, and nuance, and it helped launch the careers of many recognizable names – Jason Segel, Seth Rogen, Busy Philipps, Linda Cardellini, and James Franco. Today it has something of a cult following.

“Dharma and Greg” — ABC

caption Jenna Elfman and Thomas Gibson as Dharma and Greg. source Getty Images

Seasons: 5 (1997-2002)

What it was about: Dharma and Greg married despite being polar opposites: Dharma was a free-spirited yoga teacher, while Greg was a buttoned-up lawyer.

Why we loved it: While this show technically started in the ’90s, it was pulled from the air in 2002 – giving this kooky comedy more than enough time to find its fans. Co-created by Chuck Lorre, who also co-created “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory,” the show’s odd couple made for some good laughs. Stoking fans’ hopes, Jenna Elfman, who played Dharma, told People in 2017 that a reboot “would be really fun!”

“Felicity” — The WB

caption Keri Russell as Felicity. source The WB

Seasons: 4 (1998-2002)

What it was about: Felicity, played by Keri Russell, follows her crush to New York City after high school, but once she’s there, she finds a whole new world of possibilities.

Why we loved it: While the premise might sound like a sappy teen drama, its delivery was more adult than that, and it wasn’t afraid to take on some serious themes. Clever writing, charming characters, and early star power (including Jennifer Garner) made this a fan favorite.

“Roswell” — The CW and UPN

caption The cast of “Roswell.” source The WB

Seasons: 3 (1999-2002)

What it was about: This drama follows a group of teens in their hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, which is well known for its UFO sightings. Among the characters are three human-alien hybrids with extraordinary gifts.

Why we loved it: The show made balancing drama, humor, and mystery look easy. Its science-fiction subject matter gave it a bit more edge than other teen dramas of the time, such as “Beverly Hills 90210” or “Dawson’s Creek.” More recently, it’s been given a reboot of sorts; “Roswell, New Mexico,” which was released in 2019, is based on the same book as the original, “Roswell High” by Melinda Metz.

“Firefly” — Fox

caption “Firefly.” source “Firefly”/Fox

Seasons: 1 (2002-2003)

What it was about: In this space Western set 400 years in the future, a group of outlaws embark on missions aboard their spaceship, “Serenity,” and protect a young woman with special abilities.

Why we loved it: This show, created by Joss Whedon of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” was set in a detailed fantasy world and packed with both action and humor. Despite its short run, “Firefly” built up a cult following, and today that’s stronger than ever.

“Dead Like Me” — Showtime

caption Ellen Muth in “Dead Like Me.” source Showtime/”Dead Like Me” trailer

Seasons: 2 (2003-2004)

What it was about: 18-year-old Georgia “George” Lass dies in the first episode and becomes a “grim reaper.” Working with other grim reapers, she must remove the souls of people and escort them into their afterlives – a sort of “Six Feet Under” meets “Buffy The Vampire Slayer.”

Why we loved it: Somehow it expertly blended death and comedy, and despite the show’s dark and supernatural touches, George leads viewers on a relatable story about the pains of growing up. A direct-to-DVD movie was released five years after its demise, indicating there was still a demand for the show.

“NYPD Blue” — ABC

caption “NYPD Blue” cast. source Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Seasons: 12 (1993-2005)

What it was about: A fast-moving procedural drama following the day-to-day experiences of a group of fictional cops in New York City’s 15th precinct.

Why we loved it: This dark, gritty show was full of complex characters and relationships – and some very adult themes and language. In fact, some affiliates and advertisers were so outraged by its nudity and language, they refused to touch it when it launched – but it was a mega hit for ABC. In 2013, 20 years after the show’s launch, Variety said TV “lost its edge” after “NYPD Blue” ended.

“My Wife and Kids” — ABC

caption Tisha Campbell-Martin and Damon Wayans. source ABC/YouTube

Seasons: 5 (2001-2005)

What it was about: A dad takes a step back from his successful career to spend more time with his wife and their three kids in suburban Connecticut.

Why we loved it: This was an easy-to-like sitcom about the ups and downs of often chaotic family life. Damon Wayans, who co-created the show, brought slapstick to his role as the dad. And while “My Wife and Kids” might sound like something we’ve all seen before, as Variety pointed out, it was actually a refreshing change at the time, when TV was dominated with extreme reality TV shows.

“8 Simple Rules” — ABC

caption Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter in “8 Simple Rules.” source ABC

Seasons: 3 (2002-2005)

What it was about: The show started as a family sitcom about two parents raising their three teenage kids, and the strict rules they enforced. But when actor John Ritter, who played the dad, passed away before the second season, his death was also written in to the show.

Why we loved it: “8 Simple Rules” could be cheesy, but it was a warm hug of a TV show. Ritter’s performance quickly won fans, and after his death, the show was praised for representing how a family responds to tough situations.

“Deadwood” — HBO

caption Ian McShane in “Deadwood.” source HBO

Seasons: 3 (2004-2006)

What it was about: “Deadwood,” which was based on real people in 1870s South Dakota, is set in a lawless mining town. It covers themes like Western capitalism as people traveled to Deadwood to get rich after a huge gold strike.

Why we loved it: Series creator David Milch rigorously researched the real Deadwood, creating a richly detailed town. He wrote lyrical, powerful dialogue, earning him comparisons to Shakespeare. The show won eight Emmys and a Golden Globe during its brief run.

“Alias” — ABC

caption Jennifer Garner in “Alias.” source ABC

Seasons: 5 (2001-2006)

What it was about: Jennifer Garner’s character, Sydney Bristow, assumes multiple aliases while working as a double agent for the CIA and a spy organization.

Why we loved it: Packed with epic action sequences, double lives, and high-tech gadgets, “Alias” had high stakes – and the adventure, twists, and turns kept us hooked. Plus, the characters made it all feel believable. As IndieWire wrote, “Jennifer Garner as secret agent Sydney Bristow is mesmerizing as the all-American girl with a lethal edge … The show would be nothing without the strength of her performance.”

“Everwood” — The WB

caption Chris Pratt played Bright Abbott in “Everwood.” source Warner Bros. Television

Seasons: 4 (2002-2006)

What it was about: After a successful surgeon’s wife passes away, he moves with their two children from Manhattan to Colorado. The show follows the family as they adjust to small town living.

Why we loved it: This family drama had a lot of heart and a lot of raw emotion. Sometimes sickly, often charming, the conversations in this show no doubt hit pretty close to home for some families. Plus, it’s set in the beautiful mountains of Colorado – and did we mention it features a young Chris Pratt?

“What I Like About You” — The WB

caption Jennie Garth starred in “What I Like About You.” source s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Seasons: 4 (2002-2006)

What it was about: A responsible older sister, played by Jenny Garth, cares for her wild younger sister, played by Amanda Bynes, in New York City.

Why we loved it: It was a silly and easy-to-watch, showcasing Bynes’ goofy physical comedy, while giving lessons on family loyalty and commitment. Not a deep thinker, but definitely a show to lift the spirits.

“7th Heaven” — The WB and The CW

caption Jessica Biel as Mary in “7th Heaven.” source Spelling Television

Seasons: 11 (1996-2007)

What it was about: A minister and his wife bring up seven children in their always-busy home in California.

Why we loved it: This safe, often sappy, family-friendly show promoted good values and supportive parenting as the Camdens overcame their problems together. The show, which was the WB’s highest rated, featured some of today’s best-known actors, such as Jessica Biel, Mila Kunis, Keri Russell, and Jane Lynch.

“Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” — NBC

caption “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.” source NBC

Seasons: 1 (2006-2007)

What it was about: The show takes us behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show, which resembles “Saturday Night Live.”

Why we loved it: Created by Aaron Sorkin, “Studio 60” started airing just months after his wildly successful “West Wing” ended. Like its predecessor, “Studio 60” was a satirical, talk-y comedy that revealed the inner workings of a complex environment, with a dazzling cast led by Bradley Whitford and Matthew Perry. Critics loved it, and it received multiple award nominations.

“Reba” – The WB and The CW

caption Reba McEntire. source Featureflash / Shutterstock.com

Seasons: 6 (2001-2007)

What it was about: Reba McEntire plays a mom living in Texas with her pregnant teenage daughter and new son-in-law after going through a divorce. It also follows her unlikely friendship with her ex-husband’s pregnant mistress, BJ.

Why we loved it: With wise-cracking Reba and ditzy BJ at its center, this show could be silly but also serious, deftly handling heavier topics such as teen pregnancy and addiction. During its five seasons on The WB, “Reba” shattered viewership records, and fans were disappointed it didn’t continue beyond its sixth season.

“Jericho” — CBS

caption “Jericho.” source “Jericho”/CBS

Seasons: 2 (2006-2008)

What it was about: This sci-fi action show focused on the small town of Jericho, Kansas, after nuclear attacks on the country.

Why we loved it: This ominous show was full of twists and painted a bleak picture of a post-apocalyptic America. In fact, it was so beloved by fans that when it was canceled after just one season, they sent more than 40,000 pounds of peanuts to the CBS execs to try to change their minds – a nod to the final scene when a neighboring community demands its lead character surrenders and he says, “Nuts” – and it worked. The show was given one more season until it was canceled for good.

“Room Raiders” — MTV

caption “Room Raiders.” source MTV/IMDb

Seasons: 8 (2003-2009)

What it was about: In this reality TV dating show, singles go snooping around bedrooms belonging to their prospective dates. The room raider then picks a person to date based on what they’d figured out from looking around their room.

Why we loved it: This boldly rude show had some shocking moments, and amid the madness, there was even a famous face. Zac Efron once raided three rooms and chose one girl to go on a date.

“Everybody Hates Chris” — The CW

caption “Everybody Hates Chris.” source The CW

Seasons: 4 (2005-2009)

What it was about: Inspired by the teenage adventures of comedian Chris Rock, the show follows a kid growing up in the ’80s as he’s bussed to a predominantly white school.

Why we loved it: Its funny-yet-relatable family drama and nod to nostalgia was a mega hit. Critics loved its authentic period music, clothes and cars, while others – expecting Rock’s dark comedy – were surprised it was “unexpectedly sweet-spirited.”

“Flight of the Conchords” — HBO

caption Jemaine Clement, Bret McKenzie, and Rhys Darby. source HBO

Seasons: 2 (2007-2009)

What it was about: A musical duo from New Zealand called Flight of the Conchords try to drum up support in the New York City music scene.

Why we loved it: “Flight of the Conchords” featured catchy, original songs and hilarious comic performances from its stars, Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, who played fictionalized versions of themselves. It also featured one-episode cameos from other comedians, including Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Kristen Wiig, and Patton Oswalt. The show was well received by critics and had a global fanbase, but the lead duo made the decision to cancel it after two seasons and return to other projects.

“Pushing Daisies” — ABC

caption Anna Friel and Lee Pace in “Pushing Daisies.” source ABC

Seasons: 2 (2007-2009)

What it was about: This fantasy-comedy series follows Ned, a pie maker who can bring dead things back to life with a simple touch. If he fails to “kill” them with the same touch within a minute, someone else will die. But it gets really complicated when he brings a murder victim back to life and decides to let her live.

Why we loved it: This quirky, dark, funny show – with its eccentric characters and whimsical design – was unlike anything else on TV at the time, and it still remains unmatched. The series won seven Emmys and a DGA award and received three Golden Globe nominations in just two years.

“Party Down” — Starz

caption Adam Scott and Ken Marino in “Party Down.” source STARZ

Seasons: 2 (2009-2010)

What it was about: A group of caterers in Los Angeles are all trying to make it in Hollywood – and some are more miserable about it than others.

Why we loved it: “Party Down” had a rock star cast, including Jane Lynch, Adam Scott, Lizzy Caplan, Martin Starr, and Ken Marino, and its storylines and characters were somehow both ridiculous yet realistic. Sadly, while it was well-received by critics, its network, Starz, just didn’t have the platform the comedy needed to be a hit.

“Brothers and Sisters” — ABC

caption Calista Flockhart and Rob Lowe were just two notable names in the show. source ABC

Seasons: 5 (2006-2011)

What it was about: A big, sprawling family work through their problems – mostly in their big, sprawling family home – while their mom, played by Sally Field, tries to hold them together after the death of her husband.

Why we loved it: The drama! The relationships! Multiple plotlines meandered alongside each other in this heavy family drama. It had a dazzling cast, including Field, Callista Flockhart, Rob Lowe, and Matthew Rhys.

“Enlightened” — HBO

caption “Enlightened” won Laura Dern a Golden Globe. source HBO

Seasons: 2 (2011-2013)

What it was about: Laura Dern plays a woman who goes through a philosophical awakening after the breakdown of her career. The show follows her as she attempts get her life back together.

Why we loved it: This was a darkly comic show with another stellar cast (Dern won a Golden Globe for her performance). Many, including The AV Club, hailed the series as the best of 2013.

“Psych” — USA Network

caption James Roday and Dule Hill in “Psych.” source NBC Universal Television

Seasons: 8 (2008-2014)

What it was about: Shawn Spencer possesses incredible powers of observation and deduction, and he manages to convince police detectives that he’s a psychic. In each episode, he takes on a new case with help from his best friend, Gus.

Why we loved it: This network spin on “Sherlock Holmes” was crammed with puns and always throwing its characters into absurd situations. But its real strength was that “Psych” didn’t take itself too seriously and often poked fun at traditional network TV shows.

“Hart of Dixie” — The CW

caption Rachel Bilson and Wilson Bethel in “Hart of Dixie.” source The CW

Seasons: 4 (2011-2015)

What it was about: Dr. Zoe Hart, played by Rachel Bilson, moves from a busy city to a rural Alabama town to take up a job in a local practice. Predictably, it’s not an easy transition – and high jinx and matters of the heart ensue.

Why we loved it: The show’s goofy comedy and lovable, over-the-top characters – all set in a charming small town – made this an endearing watch, or, as Buzzfeed put it, “timeless comfort food.” Its pilot was panned by some critics, but it went on to secure four seasons and a handful of award nominations. A later stint on Netflix garnered some renewed interest in the show.

“Parenthood” — NBC

caption Joy Bryant and Dax Shepard in “Parenthood.” source NBC

Seasons: 6 (2010-2015)

What it was about: The four grown children in the Braverman family work through their various parenting challenges, from being single parents to raising a child with special needs.

Why we loved it: A killer ensemble cast – including Lauren Graham, Monica Potter, Craig T. Nelson, Peter Krause, and Dax Shepard – played characters that could have been cliches, but were more nuanced than that. The show took a realistic approach to modern family life, and we saw the younger generations become key characters as the show matured.

“About a Boy” — NBC

caption “About a Boy.” source Jordin Althaus/NBC

Seasons: 2 (2014-2015)

What it was about: When a hippie mom and her 11-year-old son move next door to a successful songwriter (and man child), his life begins to change.

Why we loved it: Based on the hit book by Nick Hornby, and following a High Grant-led movie by the same name, this network sitcom was a cheesier approach to the well-known premise – while pulling at the heartstrings and making us laugh.

“Scream Queens” — Fox

caption John Stamos, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Emma Roberts in “Scream Queens.” source Michael Becker / FOX

Seasons: 2 (2015-2016)

What it was about: A serial killer targets a college sorority.

Why we loved it: “Scream Queens” starred Emma Roberts and Lea Michele, and welcomed guest stars including Ariana Grande and Alan Thicke. The horror comedy was described by Fox’s chief operating officer as “a combination of blood and bubblegum.” Months before the show was even released, it had a huge social media following.

“Good Girls Revolt” — Amazon

caption Genevieve Angelson, Erin Darke, and Grace Gummer. source Amazon

Seasons: 1 (2015-2016)

What it was about: “Good Girls Revolt” is set at a magazine in 1969, just as the women’s movement was taking off in the US. A group of hard-working female researchers sue for equal employment rights, claiming the magazine only allowed men to become reporters.

Why we loved it: This period drama followed a dynamic group of women set against a backdrop of civil unrest. It explored how their desire for equality threw other areas of their lives into doubt. It was a hit, especially among female viewers, so fans were shocked when it didn’t get a second season, particularly because it ended with a cliffhanger.