Candace Owen says she’s hurt by Kanye West’s decision to distance himself from her: ‘I wouldn’t wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy.’

On Tuesday, Kanye West wrote in a thread of tweets he’s leaving politics in a movement people have largely billed as Yexit.

On Wednesday, Candace Owens, a Republican conspiracy theorist and the outreach director for Turning Point USA, a conservative outreach organization that targets college students, responded to his tweets in a lengthy blog post.

In the post, Owens said that West was singling her out.

“His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings,” she said. “I bare full responsibility.”

One of West's tweets referred to Owens by name.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

It was unclear what specifically West was referring to, but many interpreted his remarks as making a break with the Republican party and President Trump.

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

In one tweet, he referenced Candace Owens, a conspiracy theorist and the outreach director for Turning Point USA, a conservative outreach organization that targets college students.

According to Page Six, at Turning Point USA’s black leadership summit on Saturday, Owens said West designed a logo for “Blexit” – a movement she invented hoping to get African-Americans to leave the Democratic party.

But on Twitter, West said he did not design the shirts.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit,” he said. “I have nothing to do with it.”

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

In a blog post titled “808s and Heartbreak,” Owens said that she was hurt by West’s tweets, and told readers that West’s comments were all about her.

“If I had to imagine what it would feel like to have a bullet pierce my heart, it would be exactly like the moment I learned Kanye told the world he felt I had used him,” Owens said of reading West’s tweets. “I wouldn’t wish the way I felt last night upon my worst enemy.”

My statement regarding @kanyewest’s tweets last night. In challenging moments, choose humility and leadership. #BLEXIThttps://t.co/5VHcFPavyO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 31, 2018

Also in the blog post on Wednesday, Owens said West was right to feel used over the “Blexit” shirts and apologized for the situation.

“I never once said that Kanye designed the t-shirts for BLEXIT. This is a lie that seems to have made its way around the world; a lie I would like to again correct for the record,” she said. “Kanye was completely right to feel used in that regard and as I have done personally, I would like to publicly apologize to him for any undue stress or pain the effort to correct that rumor has caused him, his business relationships, or his family.”

She went on to say that West’s tweets were solely aimed at her, apologizing to Donald Trump for the “shot to this administration.”

“I would also like to publicly apologize to President Trump, as I know that Kanye’s tweets were rapidly misinterpreted as a shot to this administration,” she wrote. “His tweets were aimed at me and me only, rightfully, for my personal failings. I bare full responsibility.” It’s unclear if that’s actually true.

West had been a vocal Trump supporter since the beginning of his presidency. The two had a highly publicized meeting in the Oval Office earlier in October.

But in his posts on Tuesday, West outlined his political views – which include common-sense gun laws, “love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war,” and “holding people who misuse their power accountable,” among other things.

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

Kanye has yet to respond to Owens’ remarks, but we’re pretty sure he will.

