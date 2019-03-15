Candace Owens rejects any connection to ‘radical Islamophobic white supremacy terror overseas’ after being mentioned in New Zealand terrorist’s manifesto

caption Candace Owens speaks at the Center for the American Experiment Lunch Forum in May 2018. source YouTube

Candace Owens, a popular figure on the political right, was mentioned in the manifesto of the alleged New Zealand mosque shooter.

Owens quickly became a topic of conversation on social media as people responded to the shooting.

“Any insinuation that black conservatism in the United States has somehow inspired radical Islamophobic white supremacy terror overseas is pointedly absurd,” Owens said in a statement to INSIDER.

Experts have warned the manifesto contains many ironic and misleading signals designed to amplify and sew chaos in coverage of the massacre.

Candace Owens, a rising conservative star and the communications director for Turning Point USA, was mentioned in the manifesto of the man who claimed responsibility for a massacre at two mosques in New Zealand.

The 74-page manifesto, which the alleged shooter reportedly wrote before he fatally shot 49 people in Christchurch, in one section said: “The person that has influenced me above all was Candace Owens. Each time she spoke I was stunned by her insights and her own views helped push me further and further into the belief of violence over meekness. Though I will have to disavow some of her beliefs, the extreme actions she calls for are too much, even for my tastes.”

As INSIDER previously reported: Experts in the field of 8chan message board culture– where the alleged shooter was a frequent poster – cautioned that the manifesto contains many ironic and misleading signals designed to amplify and sew chaos in coverage of the massacre.

In a statement to INSIDER, Owens vehemently rejected any implication that “black conservatism” in the US is “somehow” tied to “radical Islamophobic white supremacy terror overseas.”

“What happened last night in Christchurch, New Zealand is a tragedy and I echo the sentiment of all Americans, in wishing love and healing for all those impacted,” Owens said. “That said, any insinuation that black conservatism in the United States has somehow inspired radical Islamophobic white supremacy terror overseas is pointedly absurd. People on both sides of the political aisle-especially the victims-deserve a more honest conversation.”

Owens also reacted to social media chatter about the apparent reference to her in the manifesto in a series of tweets.

“LOL! FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam,” Owens said in one tweet on Thursday night. “The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in…New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL!”

But Owens has tweeted about Islam as well as the 2nd Amendment and gun rights, multiple times.

In July 2018, for example, Owens tweeted, “Please remind @SadiqKhan that according to the birth rate, Europe will fall and become a Muslim majority continent by 2050. There has never been a muslim majority country where sharia law was not implemented. When we’re forced to save you guys (again) we’ll forgive the balloon.”

Below are some of Owens’ other tweets regarding Muslims, as well as some of her tweets on guns with references to the 2nd Amendment. Owens has repeatedly warned against the prospect of countries becoming “Muslim majority,” and has referred to the NRA has the “oldest civil rights organization in the country.”

“We have 50 million Muslims in Europe. There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe— without swords, without guns, without conquest—will turn it into a Muslim continent within decades” -Muammar Gaddafi, 1975 A Trump balloon won’t save the UK. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 7, 2018

If France wants to build an army to defend itself against anything, it ought to be the declining birth rate of its people. All signs indicate that it will be a Muslim majority country in just 40 years! Defend your culture first, @EmmanuelMacron! We are your allies. https://t.co/2xAxCe5eMO — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 13, 2018

Punishing the nation's SAFEST gun organization for the school shootings is about as despicable as it is irresponsible. #MAGA & #2A communities…Please RETWEET to support the @NRA. #ByeEnterprise #ByeHertz https://t.co/fGkLwzt8No — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 23, 2018

I have seen the future America and unfortunately, it is a joke. This is a reminder why we do not, under any circumstances, take the demands of @davidhogg111 and his tween-gang seriously. Guns are not the problem. Murderers will always find a way to murder. #2A #GunControl https://t.co/oNOyLGZzae — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 9, 2018

In another tweet responding to the New Zealand shooting and the reference to her in the manifesto, Owens warned the media if it “attempts this ‘Candace inspired a mosque shooting in New Zealand’ bit-they better all lawyer the f–k up.”

Owens in a separate tweet said “racist white liberals are on the hunt trying to lynch another black conservative tonight!”

The conservative firebrand has a massive following on social media – roughly 1.13 million on Twitter – and is rapidly gaining influence on the political right.

At the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in late February, Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel pointed to Owens and Charlie Kirk, the president and founder of Turning Point, as the future of the GOP.

“People like Candace Owens, like Charlie Kirk, we need more leaders like that,” McDaniel said at the time.

President Donald Trump, who was also mentioned in the manifesto of the alleged New Zealand mosque shooter, has also praised Owens.

“Candace Owens of Turning Point USA is having a big impact on politics in our Country,” Trump tweeted in May 2018. “She represents an ever expanding group of very smart ‘thinkers,’ and it is wonderful to watch and hear the dialogue going on…so good for our Country!”