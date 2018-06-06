The 23 best candid photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

caption Britain’s Prince Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. source REUTERS / Damir Sagolj

As always, the greatest photos are the ones we don’t know are being taken.

This rule was true for the royal wedding as the royal family and their friends were snapped around the ceremony.

The royals and A-list celebrities were out in force for the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Queen stood out in a bright lime green outfit, Prince George wore a fetching replica of his dad’s military frock coat, and Kate Middleton kept it simple in an Alexander McQueen coat.

Meanwhile, Oprah, David Beckham, and Elton John were all caught on camera throughout the day.

As celebrities poured into the chapel, it was national treasure David Beckham who stole headlines for looking unbelievably suave in his three-piece suit and shades.

One viral tweet read: “You can’t let another man come to your wedding with this much sauce. Outrageous I’ll call security.”

The ex-footballer was later spotted chatting to Sir Elton John.

Sir Elton (photographed here with fellow singer James Blunt) was a close friend of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. He later performed at the lunchtime reception for the new couple and sang four of his biggest hits.

Source: Business Insider.

We got our first look at Meghan, riding in a vintage Rolls Royce with her mother, Doria Ragland, at about 11:15 a.m.

Pippa Middleton, who will become Meghan’s sister-in-law, was the first famous member of the extended royal family to arrive. She married husband James Matthews in May 2017.

Prince George wore a fetching replica of his dad’s military frockcoat.

The young prince clearly spotted something interesting in the crowd.

Princess Charlotte was eager to arrive as she pressed her face towards the car window.

Kate Middleton kept a close eye on her once they reached the chapel.

Photographers captured the adorable moment the young royal sneezed on the chapel steps.

Meghan was preceded by her bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Hollywood royalty caught up inside the chapel. Here’s George Clooney chatting with Serena Williams, while their partners Amal Clooney and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian also converse. Yes, that’s Idris Elba in the background, too.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall shared a giggle…

…While the Queen and Prince Philip seemed a little more stern. The Queen, in line with protocol, was the last to arrive at the chapel before Meghan. She wore a lime green outfit.

Prince Harry looked nervous as he waited at the altar with his brother Prince William…

…but seemed a lot more relaxed once his bride arrived.

People on social media speculated that Prince Harry said “I’m sh—ing it” to Meghan Markle at the altar – you can judge the footage for yourself here.

During the service, Meghan Markle cast a sly glance at Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

This photo of Meghan Markles mother, Doria Ragland, stole the hearts of social media users for its raw emotion.

“Let’s take a moment to honor this beautiful, strong woman; Meghan Markle’s Mother, Doria Ragland, who sat alone, a million miles from home, in a situation so foreign to her own life, with grace, dignity, poise & deep love for the child she raised? THAT, is royalty,” one Twitter user commented.

Many people also questioned why Ragland had been seated in the second row for the wedding – though it was likely to give her a more noticeable place.

Her Majesty watched intently as Harry and Meghan stood at the altar.

This is how the couple looked on their way out.

Prince Charles shared words with mother of the bride Ragland as they left the chapel.

This was perhaps more of a ‘plandid’ (planned candid) than a candid moment, but this is the kiss that stole the world’s heart.

The couple looked totally elated as they left the chapel in a horse-drawn carriage.