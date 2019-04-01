The 30 most candid photos of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William from 2019

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William have already had a busy year.

Plenty of public appearances have resulted in many candid moments.

Whether the fab four are pulling silly faces or sharing private laughter, we’ve rounded up their best candid photos from the year so far.

We’re only three months into 2019, and yet so much has happened for Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

From royal engagements to a fab four reunion in March, it’s been a busy few months.

But that’s not to say the royals haven’t also let their hair down.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sipped on some Guinness for St Patrick’s Day in February, while the Sussexes got involved in a hilarious cooking masterclass in Morocco.

Some of the best photos from their public appearances involve a lot of laughter, funny faces, and downright silliness, while some private moments have also been captured by the cameras.

Here are the best candid photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle from 2019 so far.

In January 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were treated to a performance by young fans at Hive, Wirral Youth Zone in Birkenhead. It was their first official engagement of the year.

Markle turned heads in one of her boldest outfits yet – a $1,395 red coat which channeled the Queen and Princess Diana.

Clearly Prince Harry was really into the performance.

source Danny Lawson/ Pool/ AFP

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton met Scottish fans as they attended the V&A opening in Dundee.

source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Fans adored the duchess’ tartan dress. Middleton was thought to have taken inspiration from sister-in-law Markle for the outfit.

source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press/ via Getty Images

It wasn’t the first time Middleton was spotted wearing the green and blue Alexander McQueen dress.

Later that month, Middleton went behind the scenes of the costume department in the Royal Opera House in London.

source Heathcliff O’Malley/ AFP/ Getty Images

On the same day, Harry and Markle attended the premiere of Cirque de Soleil’s Totem at Royal Albert Hall.

source Paul Grover/ AFP/ Getty Images

In February, the Duchess of Cambridge showed her competitive side with a game of soccer during a visit to Windsor Park Stadium in Belfast.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

It was an eventful trip for the royal, who also got involved in some baking with children at St Joseph’s SureStart Facility.

Prince William also got involved in the fun. Here, he listens intently to some of the children.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Markle kicked off their trip to Morocco by meeting some adorable horses at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

The duchess couldn’t contain her laughter as she and Prince Harry got involved in a cooking demonstration during their visit.

source Stephen Lock/ Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

They enjoyed some traditional Moroccan recipes in Rabat.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Here are some more photos of their whirlwind tour of the country.

Markle was a big hit with young fans. In this photo, a little girl offered her a flower during their visit to the Andalusian Gardens.

source Facundo Arrizabalaga/ Pool/ Getty Images

The couple were followed closely during their trip, with an array of photographers on every corner.

source Facundo Arrizabalga/ Pool/ Getty Images

Also in February, Prince William and Middleton pulled pints as they visited the Empire Music Hall in Belfast, during a surprise visit to Northern Ireland.

source Matt Mackey/ Pool/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton was living her best life in a shimmering $2,480 party dress.

The fab four reunited for their first appearance of the year together at the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture in March.

source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images

Markle showed off her blossoming pregnant belly during the celebrations, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Markle shared a private giggle as they mingled with guests at the party.

source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images

Prince Harry’s appearance at We Day at Wembley’s SSE Arena made headlines after he surprised fans by bringing Markle on stage. The pair looked more loved-up than ever during the event.

source Jo Hale/ Redferne/ Getty Images

The pair had no problem engaging in some adorable PDA in front of 12,000 fans.

Markle later spoke on a panel for International Women’s Day at King’s College in London, where she mentioned the prospect of a future feminist royal baby.

When asked how her pregnancy was going, Markle reportedly replied: “Very well. It’s funny, I’d actually been joking these past few weeks I’d seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy was ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.'”

Middleton and Prince William then embarked on a trip to Blackpool. The weather was pretty dreary — but Middleton nailed rainy-day fashion with this green outfit.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty

Read More: Kate Middleton nailed rainy day fashion in a $1,200 green coat

Prince William and Middleton were very hands-on during their visit. They even got involved in some gardening at Revoe Park.

source Phil Noble/ AFP/ Getty Images

But we can’t forget about the Queen. Meanwhile, Her Majesty was making history by writing her first ever Instagram post during a visit to the Science Museum.

source Simon Dawson/ AFP/ Getty Images

The monarch wrote her first ever post to the royal family’s 4.6 million followers.

Later in March, Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Markle reunited for the Queen’s Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

Middleton had a blast with some little ones at Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London on March 12.

source Arthur Edwards/ Pool/ AFP

The duchess made headlines as it was revealed she wore her Gucci blouse backwards for the engagement.

It was a busy day for Middleton, who later attended London’s Portrait Gala. She rewore this Alexander McQueen dress for the occasion.

caption Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The duchess wore the same ball gown that she donned previously to the BAFTAs in 2017.

Prince William and Middleton enjoyed some Guinness as they visited the Irish Guards in Hounslow on St Patrick’s Day.

Middleton finally had her first ever solo outing with the Queen on March 19, eight years after marrying into the royal family.

caption The Duchess of Cambridge and Her Majesty the Queen. source Marth Cuthbert/ via UK Press/ Getty Images

The pair visited King’s College in London during their first official engagement together.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has already had her first official outing with the monarch, despite only marrying into the family last year.

It wasn’t all happy times, though — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid their respects to the Christchurch attack victims with an unannounced appearance at New Zealand House in London on the same day.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit New Zealand House. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images

The mass shooting took place in two mosques in Christchurch on March 15.

They were soon back to scheduled engagements, though. Prince Harry helped plant trees at St Vincent’s Catholic Primary School later in March, where children didn’t believe he was a real prince because he wasn’t wearing a crown.

The adorable photos of Harry’s interactions with the kids show what a good dad he will be when Markle gives birth in April.