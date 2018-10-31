Sorry, but candy corn is actually delicious, here’s why

caption A lot of people don’t like candy corn. source Wikipedia Commons

Candy corn is hated by a lot of people- a Mashable survey found it’s the most hated candy in almost half of the US states.

Candy corn can be fun to eat and it has a cool history.

Taste is subjective, of course, but I think candy corn deserves a better reputation.

Few types of candy are more universally despised than candy corn. A 2017 Mashable survey found that candy corn is the most hated type of candy in 21 US states.

But here is what I think: those 21 states are wrong.

All-in-all, taste is subjective. You don’t have to eat candy corn if you don’t want to, but I and the fellow candy corn-lovers out there are going to keep on enjoying it and hoping candy corn gets the reputation it deserves.

Here’s why candy corn is actually not as bad as you think.

Candy corn is incredibly unique

caption It deserves a better reputation. source gsk2014/Shutterstock

With its white tip and vibrant yellow and orange base, no other candy is quite as triangular and beautiful as candy corn.

And although some aren’t a fan of the “waxy” texture, it’s one of a kind. There are tons of crunchy, crispy, and chewy candies on the market, but none can possibly come close to the delightfully unique texture of candy corn.

It’s not as sugary compared to other candies

Candy corn is not as sugary and sweet as you’d think. The candy is by no means low in sugar, but when compared to well-loved candies, which can contain about 30 grams of sugar per serving, it’s actually lower in sugar than most.

A serving size of candy corn (which, according to Brach’s, is about 15 pieces) contains 22 grams of added sugar.

Plus, candy corn has a really interesting history

According to National Geographic, candy corn got its start in the 1890s. It was created by candymaker George Renninger, and the candy was marketed as “Chicken Feed.” The packaging even had a little rooster on the front. It was meant as a tribute to the agriculture industry.

Plus, in most of the 1900s, candy corn was originally meant to be eaten year-round, not just for Halloween. You could probably find in a grocery store in the middle of March.

It’s one of the oldest candies on the market today- and the recipe hasn’t changed much from the original.

It seems to have a big enough fanbase

caption People are definitely eating it. source Duplass/Shutterstock

Chances are a lot of people are buying candy corn because candy companies produce a lot of it. According to the South Florida Reporter, approximately 35 million pounds of candy corn are produced each year- that’s about 9 billion individual candy corns.

The candy is so popular that it comes in over a dozen different flavors, from maple to apple pie. There’s a candy corn for almost anyone.

And the fact that this candy has been on the market for over 100 years can also attest to its popularity.

It lasts a long time

If left unopened and properly stored, candy corn can last for six to eight months, according to Still Tasty.

That’s pretty impressive for a simple candy. You can truly enjoy it year-round if you store it well.

Candy corn is fun to eat

caption You can build your own corn cob formation. source Flickr/Mindmatrix

You know what’s not boring? Eating candy corn. If you continue to stack the little kernels up in a circle, it can start to look like an actual cob of corn. Can other candies say that? I don’t think so.

As I said, you don’t have to eat candy corn if you don’t want to, but come Halloween, let the candy corn lovers be and let everyone enjoy the sweet treat of their choice.

