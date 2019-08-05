You can rent a mansion with candy-themed rooms and an ice cream-shaped pool for as little as $24 a night

caption The mansion has an ice cream-shaped pool and a whipped-cream slide. source Vrbo

You can now rent a mansion with candy-themed rooms and an ice cream-shaped pool in Mount Dora, Florida.

From laser tag and a ball pit to a 1,400-square-foot karaoke nightclub, the “Sweet Escape Mansion” will make all of your childhood dreams come to life.

The house, which is a 45-minute drive from Disney World, sleeps up to 52 people and boasts 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms.

You can book the Sweet Escape for $1,270 per night on Vrbo. If 52 guests split the cost, it would cost $24 a night.

If you’re looking for a dream getaway spot this summer, you probably won’t find anything sweeter than this Florida home rental with candy-themed rooms and an ice cream-shaped pool.

The 8,000-square-foot “Sweet Escape Mansion,” which is now available to rent, also has a 1,400 square-foot karaoke nightclub with disco lighting, an indoor sauna, a ball pit, a carnival games booth, and laser tag. Additionally, it boasts multiple game tables, full-sized video-game machines, in-bedroom pinball, massage chairs, and more.

Best of all, you won’t have to put a hard cap on who you invite to join you. The house is located in Mount Dora, a 45-minute drive from Disney World, and sleeps up to 52 people with 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms. You can book the Sweet Escape for $1,270 per night on Vrbo, or if you split the cost between 52 guests it would cost just over $24 each a night.

Check out some photos of the unbelievable mansion below.

Welcome to the “Sweet Escape Mansion,” an 8,000-square-foot, candy-themed home located in Mount Dora, Florida.

caption The “Sweet Escape Mansion” in Mount Dora, Florida. source Vrbo

The mansion is located on a five-acre “theme park” that is approximately a 45-minute drive from Disney World in Orlando.

caption The “Sweet Escape Mansion” in Mount Dora, Florida. source Vrbo

The Sweet Escape has 10 bedrooms, each of which boasts a sweet theme.

caption The Pepsi room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

There’s also a Coca-Cola themed room.

caption The Coca-Cola room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

The Milky Way room embraces the galactic inspiration for the classic chocolate bar.

caption The Milky Way room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

And the M&M room is bursting with color and personality.

caption The M&M room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

While the cotton-candy room is quite frilly and serene.

caption The cotton-candy room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! The mansion has a Hershey-inspired bedroom that’s perfect for you.

caption The Hershey room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

There’s even a massage chair for unwinding after a busy day in your own fantasyland.

And there’s a Hershey Kiss-themed room as well.

caption The Hershey Kiss room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source TripAdvisor

And guests who stay in the Lolly Pop room can dive into their very own ball pit to start the day.

caption The Lolly Pop room in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

There’s also an Oreo-themed bedroom and a Hubba Bubba lounge area.

caption The Hubba Bubba lounge area in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source TripAdvisor

The dining area embraces the sweet side of the cereal aisle with odes to Lucky Charms, Frosted Flakes, Captain Crunch, Trix, and more.

caption The dining area in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

Those looking to whip up something sweet for themselves will find a fully-stocked kitchen.

caption The kitchen in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source TripAdvisor

On rainy days, you and your friends can pile into the mansion’s home theater for a movie.

caption The home theater in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

The Sweet Escape mansion even has its own arcade.

caption The arcade in the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

You and your friends can play a round of sweet-style mini golf in the backyard.

caption The mini-golf course at the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

Or take a dip in a giant, 30,000-gallon ice cream-shaped pool with a hot tub as the cherry on top.

caption The pool at the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

It even comes with a whipped cream slide and a Hershey’s chocolate sauce fountain.

caption The pool at the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

You and 51 friends can book the 10-bedroom, five-bathroom Sweet Escape on Vrbo for $1,270 per night.

caption The pool at the “Sweet Escape Mansion.” source Vrbo

